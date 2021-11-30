The bolide shown on this video was recorded from Spain on 28 Nov. 2021 at 1:24 local time (0:24 universal time). It was produced by a fragment (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 57,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Sevilla (Andalusia). It began at an altitude of about 81 km over the north of the province of Sevilla, near from the zenith of the town of Constantina. From that location it moved southwest, and ended at a height of around 37 km near from the zenith of the town of Villanueva del Río y Minas (Sevilla).The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).