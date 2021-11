© Sean Krajacic/Pool via Reuters



After the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial returned a verdict of "not guilty," Democratic politicians and pundits reacted in outrage, alleging that the U.S. justice system is hopelessly compromised by racial bias. Nikole Hannah Jones , the mastermind behind the New York Times' "1619" project, which was designed to inculcate in students a revisionist American history teaching that slavery is intrinsic to the country's national fabric, said thatNew York City mayor Bill de Blasio slammed the decision, insisting that the men Rittenhouse fatally shot are "victims," despite the jury arriving at the conclusion that he acted in self-defense."Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they're not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement," he tweeted Friday following the ruling.New York Attorney General Letitia James, who facilitated the sexual harassment case against former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, also condemned the verdict and called for an overhaul of the justice system because of it.Cuomo also weighed in on the news, repeating the idea that the verdict perpetuates white supremacy."Today's verdict is a stain on the soul of America, & sends a dangerous message about who & what values our justice system was designed to protect," he said. "We must stand unified in rejecting supremacist vigilantism & with one voice say: this is not who we are."Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D., Ga.), disappointed with the ruling, said that the legal definition of self-defense should be re-evaluated."The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse is an example of why the nation must re-examine self-defense laws in our justice system. When you seek out violence wielding a dangerous weapon, there should be accountability for deadly results," she said. Caroline Downey is a news writer for National Review Online. @carolinedowney_