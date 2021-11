© REUTERS



Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team accused prosecutors of holding back key video footage that is at the heart of their case in a formal motion for a mistrial, court documents show.Lawyers for the 18-year-old Kenosha gunman already called for a mistrial during the hearing, and filed a formal seven-page request less than an hour before closing arguments Monday, the Chicago Tribune noted But it also accused prosecutors of holding back the high-resolution drone footage used to try to suggest that Rittenhouse had been the aggressor when he claimed self-defense before the first shooting."The video footage has been at the center of this case," the defense motion states, further calling it the "linchpin in their case.The motion to dismiss has yet to be formally addressed in court. It will likely be addressed after the jury finishes its deliberations, which on Wednesday are entering a second day.The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision.Several appeared tired as they walked into the courtroom Tuesday evening and indicated with a show of hands that they were ready to go home.Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill Rosenblaum and Anthony Huber, 26, and wound Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, during the BLM riots when he was just 17.