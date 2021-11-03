During a debate on the extension of Covid-19 emergency powers, the Wexford TD said that recent studies had shown that a vaccinated person "is every bit as likely to transmit this virus as a non-vaccinated person".
Ms Murphy accused the Government of scapegoating the unvaccinated and dividing society unnecessarily.
"Some of the language used by Government ministers over the last few weeks when talking about the unvaccinated have been very discriminatory and sinister," she said.
However, Ms Murphy was interrupted by the Minister for Health who accused her of spreading false information.
While he had been asked by the Leas-Cheann Comhairle to allow Ms Murphy to finish, Stephen Donnelly continued, "it's so damaging in terms of the anti-vax campaign".
According to a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases last week, coronavirus vaccines lower the risk of infection but the virus can still be transmitted in the household.
Comment: Is the Lancet now considered to be a source of 'false information'?
It stated: "Vaccination reduces the risk of delta variant infection and accelerates viral clearance. Nonetheless, fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases and can efficiently transmit infection in household settings, including to fully vaccinated contacts."
Last week the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan warned fully vaccinated people that there are still risks involved with getting Covid-19 "even if those risks are substantially reduced".
Comment: Actually, the evidence is showing that the vaccinated may be at more risk from infection, they are also more likely to suffer a worse infection at the same time as facilitating more virulent mutations.
Ms Murphy rejected the criticism from Mr Donnelly, telling the Dáil that there was "nothing anti-vax about" what she was saying.
Ms Murphy said that some of her constituents were unable to take a vaccine.
"The stupidity of telling people they can attend weddings without certs and the same people then cannot actually go out and go to a restaurant the next day because they're being labelled as unvaccinated," she said.
Ms Murphy also criticised the Government for not making more use of antigen testing.
Comment: Antigen testing would defeat the establishments globally coordinated agenda of coercing as many people as possible into suffering the experimental injections. Because antigen testing would show that a great many who have recovered from Covid already, have superior, natural immunity, and have absolutely no need for the jabs: RNA Vaccines, Obedience and Eugenics
Miss Murphy's high profile condemnation of the dystopian agenda is but one in increasing number from politicians, experts, and injection injury victims, from all around the world:
British MP:
Vaccine developer:
European Union MPs:
Australian MP:
US doctor suffering vaccine damage:
Also check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: World on the Brink - Mass Acceptance of Tyranny Augurs Doom