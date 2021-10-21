Comment: This was featured on SOTT.net October 8th, 2021 originally from the Cowichan Valley Citizen:
British Columbia woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
The update below includes an interview with the residence of the house that was hit.
She said she jumped out of bed and turned on the light to figure out what had happened, and discovered a hole in her ceiling.
"I've never been so scared in my life," she said of the Oct. 3 incident. "I wasn't sure what to do so I called 911 and, when I was speaking with the operator, I flipped over my pillow and saw that a rock had slipped between two pillows."
A police officer was immediately sent to investigate, she said. Initially, the officer suspected it was debris from a construction site on a nearby highway.
"He called the (construction site) and they said they hadn't done a blast but that they had seen an explosion in the sky and, right then and there, we realized it was a meteorite."
They concluded it must have been a fragment from a meteor shower that took place earlier that night.
Comment: Something Wicked This Way Comes
War, rumors of war, corrupt governments run by psychopaths, phony terrorism, burgeoning police states...but is that all we have to worry about? What if there was something to put it all in context? Or rather, what if there is something else we are missing, something that is beyond the control of even the political and corporate elite; something that is driving them to attempt to herd the global population to an ever finer order of control...
A new sott.net video production:
SOTT's blog on Fireballs and Meteorites.
She said the officer soon left, but she couldn't get back to sleep.
"I was in shock and I just sat here for a few hours shaking," she said. "The odds of that happening are so small so I'm pretty grateful to be alive."
Apart from being shaken up, Hamilton said she avoided any injuries, but plans to keep the rock.
She said the insurance company has inspected the damage and now she's just focused on getting it fixed.
Comment: Stunning meteor 'mid air' blast sparks nuclear missile scare in Canada
The Canadian Press
Comment: See also the following series of articles from author, Pierre Lescaudron:
Of Flash Frozen Mammoths and Cosmic Catastrophes
Did Earth 'Steal' Martian Water?
Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus