Now, a new project is aiming to uncover these timeworn structures' secrets.NNaked and sweaty, they laid inside. Some were ill, others may have been having hallucinations, hatching plans to distil illegal alcohol or imagining they were the Vikings who once raided this country. By the time these addled folk emerged from the structures back into the fresh air of 19th-Century Ireland, they had been through a jarring mental and physical journey. One that still holds many mysteries."Some people reckoned the cure was worse than the disease," archaeologist Aidan Harte told me of this sweltering experience, as he stood atop, an isolated corner of County Leitrim. "Part of the reason there's crazy theories about hallucinations and making alcohol is because. They're a bit of a riddle that we're now trying to work out."Harte is leading the new Leitrim Sweathouse Project with Leitrim County Council Heritage Officer Sarah Malone. Malone said their aim was to identify and demystify these timeworn structures, whichFor generations, most of these mysterious beehive-shaped structuresin Leitrim, a whisper-quiet, picturesque county in Ireland's north-west characterised by sprawling farms, petite towns and the kind of intensely green, hilly landscape that's inspired countless Irish poems. According to Harte, that's because, other than them being impediments to agriculture. This is just the way it is in, the nation is laden with so many archaeological sites that they can't all be pinpointed, probed and preserved. Now, the Leitrim Sweathouse Project is seeking volunteers to collate information and oral histories on this little-known aspect of Ireland's history.Fortunately, Leitrim's stone mounds. Nothing shifted as I scaled the 2.2m-tall Killadiskert structure to earn striking views of the undulating farmland that surrounds it. "It shouldn't cave in," Harte said, cheekily. "Seriously though, these things were made to last."Once I stepped back onto the soggy earth, Harte ran his hand across the sweathouse's uneven surface as he explained its construction. As with the one in Killadiskert,Sometimes their condition improved, Harte said. The sweathouse had unfurled its earthen magic.While- according to Dr Ronan Foley, a leading expert on Irish sweathouses from Ireland's Maynooth University, these naked sauna sessions were often nothing more than a placebo."It would be very reasonable to assume the sweathouse cure did not work all the time or for all people, even for the conditions it was recommended for, so it was never a panacea in that sense," Foley said.Yet, in Ireland's isolated landscape,, which had far more sophisticated health services than Leitrim until recent decades.Not much has been documented about the historical use of sweathouses. But many Leitrim families have ancestral roots that stretch back centuries, and thanks to Ireland's strong tradition of oral history, many sweathouse myths survive. Harte said some Leitrim residents he'd interviewed believe sweathouses weren't just used to treat illnesses. According to some tales he'd heard, sweathouses were makeshift distilleries for circumventing Ireland's long ban on distilling "poitin" moonshine.Harte doesn't give much credence to these narratives, and has found no evidence to support them. But with so little known about sweathouses, he also said he also can't rule them out.An even greater mystery than the use of sweathouses is their origin. According to Foley, there are four prevailing theories.Yet, none of these theories convince Foley. Instead,Building small buildings that induced sweating from local materials would have been sort of worked out by Irish rural dwellers."Today, Ireland's ancient sweathouses are valuable artefacts of the country's rural history. Harte's project could even help these long-neglected structures become offbeat tourist attractions, according to Sarah McCarthy, a regional development officer for Fáilte Ireland, the country's national tourism body. "We know that culture and heritage form a significant element of Ireland's appeal to overseas visitors," McCarthy said. "The Leitrim sweathouses and the associated research project reveal a hidden part of our history and heritage, and add to the riches for the visitor to uncover."Harte shares this hope. But as he bent down to peek into the tight opening of the Killadiskert sweathouse, he conceded most of these structures aren't yet ready to accommodate tourists. While tourists are able to gain direct access to the nearby sweathouses at St Hughes well and Parke's Castle , Killadiskert sweathouse and many others are on private land. Even as an archaeologist, Harte hadn't always found it easy getting permission from landowners to visit other sweathouses. A key aim of the Leitrim Sweathouse Project is to gain greater public recognition and heritage protection for these structures.One day, Ireland's sweaty, naked saunas may be renowned, preserved and pinned to a tourist trail. For now, however, they remain enigmatic stone humps hidden in the emerald landscape, waiting for someone to unravel their secrets.