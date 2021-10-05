Society's Child
Cuban authorities slam 'vile abandonments' as several young baseball players defect during Mexican tournament
RT
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 14:14 UTC
Officials for the Cuban team, who were competing in the Under-23 Baseball World Cup, hit out at the defectors for what they described as "vile abandonments", with the rest of the 24-man squad due back in their homeland on Monday in what is the latest example of sportspeople abandoning the Cuban regime.
They also said that the players displayed "weak morals and ethics".
Baseball has been noted as a frequent vehicle for defections, with several Cuban players leaving the country to pursue careers in Major League Baseball (MLB) due to the standard process of scouting and hiring being made difficult by the strained diplomatic relationship between Cuba and the United States.
A statement from Cuba's National Sports Institute confirmed the reports - with baseball reporter Francys Romero stating that as many as 12 players might be involved in the defection.
The situation comes after former US president Donald Trump's cancelation in 2018 of an agreement between the two countries to remove red tape when it comes to signing Cuban players into Major League Baseball, apparently prompting players to seek alternative means to pursue their careers.
Cesar Prieto is the most high-profile defector to date. The 22-year-old, who is considered to be among the finest baseball talents in Cuba, absconded from his team in Florida earlier this year while taking part in an Olympic qualification event.
Several other athletes, including footballers and even ballet dancers, have also made similar moves in the recent past.
The situation comes as Cuba is embroiled in an economic crisis during which they are experiencing shortages of food and medication - a situation thought to be inflamed by Covid-19 and United States sanctions on the country.
According to reports online, some 107 baseball players have defected from Cuba to the United States in the past 30 years.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Cuban authorities slam 'vile abandonments' as several young baseball players defect during Mexican tournament
- Biden adds $3.5 trillion BBB agenda onto US debt limit increase, urges GOP to 'just get out of the way'
- Northern Hemisphere 'snow mass season' opens 250 gigatons above 1982-2012 average
- UK: Eco-lunatics block roads again, prevent ambulance from getting to hospital
- Fauci says people "have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision" on vaccines
- Disney+ debuts cringey trailer for Fauci documentary as doctor accuses media of 'misinterpreting' his Christmas-gathering comments
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spartacus Letter
- Fourth dead whale shark in 11 months found on beach in Odisha, India
- "Programmable Digital Currency": The next stage of the new normal?
- Prescribed blood thinners can help reduce hospitalizations related to COVID-19
- Going full totalitarian: Canadian province issues new COVID rules that let gov't seize private property and detain people without a warrant
- Mao's Red Guards and America's Justice Warriors
- Massive oil spill along Southern California coast, 'possible pipeline leak from oil rig'
- COVID outbreak sparked by fully vaccinated patient challenges vaccine-induced herd immunity theory
- Nikkei Asia reports China PCR test orders soared before first reported COVID case
- Big Biz has found that Critical Race Theory is bad for business
- Missing reporter who vanished from Moscow turns up in Belarusian prison, as Kremlin hits out over Minsk's ban on Russian newspaper
- Revelations of CIA conspiring to murder Julian Assange jeopardizes US prosecution case
- Flash flooding hits Marseille, France - 2 months of rain in 2 hours
- Del Rio, Texas residents sound off on Biden's mishandling of migrant surge
- Biden adds $3.5 trillion BBB agenda onto US debt limit increase, urges GOP to 'just get out of the way'
- Fauci says people "have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision" on vaccines
- Nikkei Asia reports China PCR test orders soared before first reported COVID case
- Missing reporter who vanished from Moscow turns up in Belarusian prison, as Kremlin hits out over Minsk's ban on Russian newspaper
- Revelations of CIA conspiring to murder Julian Assange jeopardizes US prosecution case
- Biden's Red Queen justice: How he destroyed both the investigation and the reputation of border agents
- Could the CIA be behind the leak of the Pandora Papers, given their curious lack of focus on US nationals?
- Russia says AUKUS threatens nuclear non-proliferation
- Media stops covering Florida COVID data because DeSantis' downtrend threatens lockdown politics
- 'He will serve his full term': Georgian ex-leader Saakashvili plotted to kill opposition figures to frame government, PM claims
- Taliban say forces destroy ISIS cell hours after Kabul blast
- Europe's energy requests ready to be met in full by Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline as worldwide energy crisis worsens, meanwhile US reignites sanctions on project
- New Zealand finally abandons controversial (and impossible) 'Zero COVID' policy
- Iran says "war with Israel has already begun" amid fresh covert attacks
- Israeli raids have dire effect on mental health of Palestinian children
- Best of the Web: The CIA's plan to poison Assange wasn't needed. The US found a 'lawful' way to disappear him
- Public health or power play?
- 'It is Sara-Go': Duterte tells Philippine media his daughter will run for president
- OPM says vaccine mandate for federal workers can be enforced next month
- Algeria recalls envoy, accuses Paris of 'interference' after Macron slams post-colonial 'hatred of France' amid migrant visa row
- Cuban authorities slam 'vile abandonments' as several young baseball players defect during Mexican tournament
- UK: Eco-lunatics block roads again, prevent ambulance from getting to hospital
- Disney+ debuts cringey trailer for Fauci documentary as doctor accuses media of 'misinterpreting' his Christmas-gathering comments
- "Programmable Digital Currency": The next stage of the new normal?
- Going full totalitarian: Canadian province issues new COVID rules that let gov't seize private property and detain people without a warrant
- Mao's Red Guards and America's Justice Warriors
- Massive oil spill along Southern California coast, 'possible pipeline leak from oil rig'
- Big Biz has found that Critical Race Theory is bad for business
- Del Rio, Texas residents sound off on Biden's mishandling of migrant surge
- Creepy video of teacher singing pro-mask song to face-covered toddlers sparks fury
- Best of the Web: Rand Paul rightfully eviscerates Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra: 'You're a lawyer with no scientific background'
- Calls to re-vet all UK police after murder of Sarah Everard by superintendent who was PROMOTED to Met despite indecency offenses
- Twitter accused of 'censoring obituaries' over fact-check of young mother who died from vaccine-related illness
- Professor David Miller fired after Israel lobby smear campaign
- Hospitals should hire, not fire, nurses with natural immunity
- US charges Canadian jihadist who narrated Islamic State propaganda videos
- Door-to-door canvassing regarding 2020 election shows alarming results in six states
- School board attempts to silence parent reading out pedo porn books from its own library
- Ireland's dancing fascists continue to disgrace themselves
- 3 Swiss Guards resign after Vatican orders vaccinations & introduces Covid-19 Green Passes for staff and visitors
- World's most dangerous bird raised by humans 18,000 years ago
- 25,000 year old human jawbone discovered in Indonesian cave oldest found in Wallacea, dental problems reveal heavy carbohydrate diet
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Energy Checkmate and Lost Civilizations
- Hyperinflation, fascism and war: How the New World Order may be defeated once more
- The Pashtun will outlast all empires, but can they hold Afghanistan's center?
- Neanderthal cave sealed for 40,000 years discovered in Gibraltar
- How the Great Reset was first thought up by the original proselytizer of Totalitarianism and the Father of Neo-Conservatism
- A human skull fossil dating back 32,000 years has been unearthed in Henan, China
- 'Ancestor' of Mediterranean mosaics discovered in Turkey
- Bull geoglyph twice as old as Nazca Lines (Peru), predates Uffington Horse (UK) found near Siberia's 'Sacred Sea'
- Etruscans were locals not migrants, contradicting claims by Herodotus, genetic analysis reveals
- DNA analysis sheds light on the 'Segorbe Giant' of medieval Spain
- The Great Reset: How a 'Managerial Revolution' was plotted 80 years ago by a Trotskyist-turned-CIA neocon
- Declassified files expose America's double dealing with revolutionary Iran from day one
- Earliest evidence of human activity found in the Americas
- Stone Age humans used personal ornaments to communicate about themselves
- Earliest modern humans in Europe may have experienced much colder climates than previously thought
- Thousands of years of long-distance trade links shaped Siberian dogs
- Human species you may not know about
- Ancient Tunguska sized airburst demolished city in Jordan Valley
- COVID outbreak sparked by fully vaccinated patient challenges vaccine-induced herd immunity theory
- A custom brain implant lifted a woman's severe depression
- Winds near Jupiter's great red spot are speeding up and scientists don't know why
- Dark days: Earth has 'dimmed' by 0.5% since 2017 and scientists aren't sure why
- UNLV astronomers may have discovered first planet to orbit 3 stars
- A volcano-induced rainy period made Earth's climate dinosaur-friendly
- The NYT's partisan tale about COVID and the unvaccinated is rife with sloppy data analysis
- Air filtration/UV light can remove airborne SARS-COV-2 from hospital wards, study finds
- New Comet P/2021 Q5 (ATLAS)
- Quadruple outburst of Comet 29P - Now at its brightest for 40 years
- Megacomet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is the find of a decade, here's why
- Unbreakable glass developed, inspired by seashells
- FedEx to begin self-driving truck trials on US highways between Dallas and Houston
- Community masking: Where did 'The Science' come from?
- DARPA touts 'historic free flight test' of Raytheon's hypersonic missile prototype as US struggles to catch up with Russia
- Jupiter's great red spot is spinning faster says NASA
- Radiation therapy reprograms heart muscle cells
- Nearly all of evolution is best explained by engineering
- Three record-breaking quakes detected on Mars, and they're fascinating
- Covid-19 appeared in the US before Wuhan, Chinese scientists claim in new research paper
- Northern Hemisphere 'snow mass season' opens 250 gigatons above 1982-2012 average
- Fourth dead whale shark in 11 months found on beach in Odisha, India
- Flash flooding hits Marseille, France - 2 months of rain in 2 hours
- Italy's northwest Liguria area hit by floods, mudslides - 621mm (2 feet) of rain in 12 hours
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Zambales, Philippines
- Best of the Web: In these days of "Catastrophic Global Warming," the South Pole just suffered its coldest 'Winter' in recorded history
- Early heavy snowfall in parts of Anchorage, Alaska causes outages - up to 20 inches of snow (UPDATED)
- Heavy snow leaves power outages across Interior Alaska
- Mumbai woman fights off leopard after attack at home, 6th incident in a month
- Surfer attacked by shark off Salmon Creek Beach, California
- Bear kills pedestrian in Nepal
- 16-month-old girl fatally mauled by pit bull in Akron, Ohio
- Strong mag. 6.2 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Sandwich Islands
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Changes hidden in plain sight
- Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman with ferocious winds, killing three
- 500,000 evacuate floods in West Bengal, India - 11 dead - 400mm (15.7 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Jamalpur, Bangladesh
- Huge waterspout hits the coast of Corsica, France on October 2
- Lightning strike kills 3 construction workers in Punjab, India
- Sabancaya Volcano in Peru spews continuous ash emissions to 24,000 ft
- Meteor fireball over Granada, Spain (3 October)
- Bright meteor fireball seen over Colorado
- Meteor fireball crosses cities in Minas Gerais and lights up Copacabana's sky in Brazil
- NASA: 'At least 5 fireballs' reported over US
- Meteor fireball seen over British Columbia and Washington on September 25th
- Meteor fireball seen over Gemany on September 26th
- Meteor fireball seen over North Carolina and 3 other states
- NASA says 'boom' and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai, China
- Very bright meteor fireball falls in Spain (Sept. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Czech Republic
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Spain on September 9
- Meteor fireball seen over Denmark and Germany
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spartacus Letter
- Prescribed blood thinners can help reduce hospitalizations related to COVID-19
- Delirium recorded in up to 80% of Covid-19 ICU patients
- SOTT Focus: India's Most Populous State Eliminates Covid-19 Through Ivermectin (AKA 'Horse Dewormer')
- Russian Health Minister: Sputnik V vaccine may soon receive WHO approval
- EU finds J&J COVID shot possibly linked to another rare clotting condition
- West Nile Virus kills 10 people in Arizona since beginning of September, 200 cases detected this year
- Best of the Web: Study finds life expectancy of US men dropped by over TWO YEARS since lockdowns were introduced - 6 month drop recorded in other Western countries
- Food myths busted: dairy, salt and steak may be good for you after all
- Sandpaper throat: Sufferers describe non-Covid infection as 'worst cold ever'
- UK health officials recommend adding fluoride to water supply, dismiss cancer fears as 'exaggerated'
- Vaccine effectiveness drops further in the over-40s, to as low as minus 53%, new PHE report shows - and that's a fact
- Reflections on the Covid mania
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- A tenth of prescription medicines given out by GPs unnecessary, finds review
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Australian Medical Fascism: Coming Soon to Your Country
- Best of the Web: Did Pfizer conduct an experiment on an entire country?
- FDA meets to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots, as company releases stats showing major decline in vaccine efficacy
- More than half of people with long Covid might NOT have 'long Covid' after all
- Best of the Web: UK Covid jabs caused menstrual disruption in 30,000 women
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
Quote of the Day
In general, love is the whole meaning of life, of being. Love of family, of children, and of the motherland. It is such a multifaceted phenomenon that is the basis of all our actions.
- Vladimir Putin
Recent Comments
Insulate Britain. So they want a warmer Britain? Love how working class Londoners simply moved them as if they weighed nothing. I mean, seriously,...
I remember when (with a straight face) they voted him sexiest man alive. The desperation TPTB have to sell this vile man to the public as a hero...
Hobo Johnson - I want to see the World [Link]
Wow.... and yet Moe still breathes.
It’s way past time for suits. Not going to have any effect anyway, them judges are all bought and paid for. And when the global supply chain...
Comment: It would seem that they've defected in the hopes that they'll be able to obtain lucrative sports contracts in the US; not exactly the most righteous of 'protests' or defections.
See also: Russia accuses US of 'staging' anti-government protests in Cuba; Washington must now 'end hypocrisy' of economic blockade