At least nine young Cuban baseball players have defected to Mexico during a tournament in the North American country in what is being described asOfficials for the Cuban team, who were competing in the Under-23 Baseball World Cup, hit out at the defectors for what they described as "vile abandonments", with the rest of the 24-man squad due back in their homeland on Monday in what is the latest example of sportspeople abandoning the Cuban regime.They also said that the players displayed "weak morals and ethics".A statement from Cuba's National Sports Institute confirmed the reports - with baseball reporter Francys Romero stating thatin the defection.The situation, apparently prompting players to seek alternative means to pursue their careers., absconded from his team in Florida earlier this year while taking part in an Olympic qualification event.Several other athletes, including footballers and even ballet dancers, have also made similar moves in the recent past.The situation comes asAccording to reports online, some 107 baseball players have defected from Cuba to the United States in the past 30 years.