Bull geoglyph twice as old as Nazca Lines (Peru), predates Uffington Horse (UK) found near Siberia's 'Sacred Sea'
The Siberian Times
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 15:28 UTC
The stone bull was part of an Early Bronze Era burial more than 4,000 years ago, making the geoglyth one thousand years older than England's chalk-cut White Horse, and twice as old as the Nazca Lines in Peru.
Only the backside of the bull with the hind legs and a tail was preserved, the front part was unwittingly destroyed in 1940s by road construction.
This is the first such discovery not only for the Republic of Tuva, but across Central Asia.
'We do see bulls as petroglyphs around Tuva and the neighbouring territories - but coming across the animal geoglyph is a unique discovery for the whole region of Central Asia. We didn't previously find such stone compositions', said head of Tuva Archaeological Expedition, Marina Kilunovskaya.
The expedition united archaeologists from the St Petersburg-based Institute of the History of Material Culture, Russian Academy of Sciences, Krasnoyarsk and the Republic of Tuva.
Members of the expedition hope that the unique bull will be preserved as part of a protected site.
Reader Comments
Cernunnos was a deity depicted with antlers . . .RC
That the horns grow out of the hunch there is fucking bizarre hey. It's a mutant moose I guess.
"Only the backside of the bull with the hind legs and a tail was preserved..."
I guess that's kinda important in their projection of the depiction though.
"Only the backside of the bull with the hind legs and a tail was preserved..."
I mean, it's dinosaur territory that.
*Wait a minute, what the fuck is up with that furry tail thing? It's like a fucking fox or wolf tail almost? You don't find that on bovine things.
R.C.