MELBOURNE DYSTOPIA

2,000 police gathered in a large group, to prevent people gathering in large groups.

THE CURRENT SPIN

"What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together, not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police," Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott said.

THE FULL TIMELINE

How it began..

Protesters begin marching up the street, police arrive..

Surrounded with nowhere to go.

Police begin aggression..

Check out that right hook..

Protesters REMAINED PEACEFUL

Try to escape and head back home..

Police continue to stalk the group..

Police block protesters yet again..

Police FINALLY get their provocation..

POLICE VIOLENCE

Old lady knocked down and sprayed.

Bystander knocked down

Authoritarian arrests

Slow motion tyranny..

Melbourne has spent 228 days in lockdown since since March 2020.People have lost everything, and the past 12 months have seen unprecedented shifts.Yet, despite spending more time in lockdown than most of the world, citizens of Melbourne are still unable to exercise their democratic right to protest.Melbourne's beating heart, the CBD and inner suburbs, became almost silent this morning — other than the sound of police and media helicopters. A Brave New World Order The agenda was to prevent protesters from gathering in the city.However, this plan ultimately failed, with protesters determined to have their voices heard.Demonstrators turned out in Melbourne to protest against lockdown measures, as they swarmed in front of traffic in Richmond, in the Victorian capital's inner-suburbs.Police say those who attended today were not fighting for freedom, but say attendees were "angry, aggressive young males" there to fight the police.Selective media was broadcast to highlight violent clashes. However, the larger timeline and story was cleverly avoided.Were protesters really looking for a fight?Was everything as 'violent' as described across the 2 hour rally?Here is what the TV didn't show you.Protesters gathered in Richmond in a peaceful manner, deciding to momentarily block traffic for a few speeches — a common technique employed by most protest movements across the world.Following a few small speeches on the street, protesters began moving up the street as police began to arrive. As they did so, forces formed a line in front of them and walked ahead.Next thing, the protesters became trapped as police formed a ring around the group. This is a successful technique that has been employed to herd campaigners in the past, particularly G20.A father stands with his daughter on his shoulders as they become trapped.This photo is undoubtedly heading for the history books.Despite media reports of 'instigation' and 'violence',In the media below, police deploy capsicum spray and attempt to subdue protesters in Richmond:Early 'arrests' are made as some protesters are violently singled out by the police force.Despite being trapped in a ring of police,Instead, they begin to sit on the ground, playing John Farnham and pleading with officers to sympathise with their demonstration. Or at least let them pass and continue the march.In the video below, one woman pleads with line blocking the pro-democracy march: "My Dad fought in a war for freedom, and look at what you guys are doing to us."Police officers begin taking up more of Burnley Street in Richmond, which is now blocked on either side. As a result, the crowd is singing 'We Will Rock You' and 'Waltzing Matilda'.They also continue "you serve us" chants, while remained sitting and peaceful.Once again, NOT looking to incite violence with the police, protesters head through a side unit complex to escape and attempt to head back to their cars.The authorities re-emerge quickly after being foiled by the demonstrators, who are heading back up Richmond. They are moving quickly to ensure no traps are fallen into again.They are continuously funneled through Richmond, before ending up on 'that' very small (now infamous) residential street.However, democracy in action was again short-lived, as protesters discovered the police force had once more blocked them in from both sides when reaching the end of the street.At this point, residents are far away from their cars and the original meeting spot.After an hour and a half of diverting protesters through the city, the people eventually break through. The police finally got what THEY wanted, and that was a violent clash.Here is an alternative angle of the now worldwide scenes:The media say police were 'forced' to deploy capsicum spray, before arresting dozens of protesters.Yet, this one very scene is here is ALL the media will focus on. Ignoring the larger picture.Similar to the fake ' man punches horse ' or ' officer hit with ink ' stories from last rally.Yes, violence did momentarily ensue — but are the protesters the only ones to condemn for this?Why are the media NOT showing acts on the other side of the picture?As most of the protesters head up the road, shocking video and photo shows aWhat was the justification for such excessive force?The officers involved in this incident should be investigated for their actions immediately.An innocent bystander, caught in the middle of police pursuit, gets knocked to the ground.Do you think they would come back for her? No.It was the protesters who checked on her health and well-being.The media would have you believe that this scared woman is a 'crazy, right-wing conspiracy theorist' and a 'public health threat' to you and your loved ones.Does this look like the face of someone like that? Or an ordinary mother, sister, or daughter?After the event, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said police would be patrolling trains to ensure commuters had legitimate reasons to disembark. They alsoAustralia in 2021, folks. Tax dollars hard at work for 'public safety'.Our friend Marty Focker was also on-the-ground for the event, and has provided additional footage that highlights police behaviour during the day. In slow motion for everyone to see.What has this country become?The world is watching and the media propaganda stronghold is shattering. Share this piece with all those who need to see it.