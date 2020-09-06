© AFP/William WEST



Dozens of arrests have been reported amid a heated anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, where hundreds gathered to demand an end to Covid-19 measures, meeting a heavy police presence and at times clashing with officers.A sizable crowd descended on Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance on Saturday morning for the 'Freedom Day' rally, calling on state authorities to rescind Victoria's stage-four coronavirus restrictions, which include a nightly curfew., sharing footage of black-clad officers as they clashed with demonstrators.Starting their rally at the Shrine of Remembrance, a memorial for veterans of World War I in central Melbourne,around the area.Some of the demonstrators have since abandoned the shrine and were seen flocking to another location, according to a local reporter, though their destination was unclear., apparently in hopes of preventing a larger gathering.During a press briefing ahead of the protest, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews alsofor the state, calling it "not safe," "not smart," and "not the law.""In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting. The only protest we should be engaged in, the only argument, the only fight we should be engaged in as against this virus," he said.To date, Australia has tallied more than 26,000 coronavirus infections, as well as some 750 deaths. With about three-quarters of the country's cases confined to Victoria, however, state authorities have maintained strict virus restrictions, even as activists, businesses and some MPs call to lift the lockdown, pointing to a severe economic recession brought by the measures and erosion of civil liberties.