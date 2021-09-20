© AP/Bernat Armangue



The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.Signs have been mounting that the U.S. military may haveThe Pentagon says it is further investigating the strike, but it has no way to do so on the ground in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, severely limiting its ability to gather evidence.Accounts from the family, documents from colleagues seen by The Associated Press, and the scene at the family home —just as he pulled into the driveway — all seem toInstead, they paint the picture of a family that had worked for Americans and were trying to gain visas to the United States, fearing for their lives under the Taliban.At the home, the mangled, incinerated Toyota Corolla remains in the driveway. ButIn the tightly cramped, walled compound, the house is undamaged except for broken glass, even a badly built wooden balcony remains in place. A brick wall immediately adjacent to the car stands intact. Trees and foliage close to the car are not burned or torn.Emal Ahmadi, Zemerai's younger brother, said of the U.S. military. Near tears, he opened a photo on his phone of his 3-year-old daughter, Malika, in her favorite dress. Another photo showed her charred remains after she was killed in the strike.On Tuesday,if the man targeted in the strike was an IS operative or an aid worker. "I don't know because we're reviewing it," he said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.The strike was carried out in the final days of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, as American troops were carrying out evacuations at Kabul's airport. Only days earlier, an IS suicide bombers at the airport killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemembers.Officials said the U.S. military had been observing the car for hours as it drove and saw people loading explosives into the back.using an acronym for the Islamic State group.The U.S. acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and said they may have been caused by secondary explosions."That was my last memory, the sound of his horn," said another of Zemerai's brothers, Romal Ahmadi, who was inside the house at the time. His three children, aged two to seven, were killed.Only days before the strike, Zemerai and Romal applied for special visas to the U.S. for those who had worked with U.S. companies. His brother, Emal and the nephew who was killed, Ahmad Naser Haideri, had also applied for special visas because of their work for the U.S. military.Emal provided the AP with documents including theirHaideri also had a letter of reference from the U.S.-based Multi Country Security Solutions Group, where he worked as a contractor, calling himThe firm's president, Timothy Williams, who wrote the letter of reference, told the AP:Zemerai's colleagues at NEI described him as a talented worker who worked his way up from a handyman to a skilled engineer and an essential employee.Last year, when the company was unable to pay employees at full salary because of the coronavirus pandemic, employees were given the opportunity to leave their positions for better paying work elsewhere. But Ahmadi declined, saying, "I am NEI. From beginning to end, until we accomplish our goal," the company's founder and president, Steven Kwon, told the AP.Colleagues recalled him as a doting father and enthusiastic dancer who kept an optimistic spirit amid the chaos of his surroundings and was quick to comfort those around him with a joke. He had grown up poor in Kabul and maintained "such a heart for the poor," said a co-worker who asked to be identified only as Sonia for safety reasons.He also always supported the company's efforts to hire more women and create women's programs, which is one of many reasons that colleagues said the suggestion that he was connected to any sort of extremism seems preposterous to them.It seems unlikely the U.S. will send anyone to the Ahmadi home to investigate.said he's "not aware of any option that would put investigators on the ground in Kabul." The U.S. Central Command said it would rely on "other means," without elaborating but apparently meaning surveillance video and intercepts that led to the strike.Emal said:Much to their dismay, Ahmadi's colleagues saySonia said: