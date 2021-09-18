© Getty



Italy is to make it compulsory for all workers to have a Covid "green pass" - proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.The measures are a first for Europe and some of the strictest in the world.Anyone without a pass will reportedly face suspension from work and mayThe measure, due to come into force on 15 October,in a country that has been badly hit by the virus.Green pass certificates for Covid-19, provided both digitally and on paper,School staff are also required to show a pass andOn Thursday, the Italian government approved a new law to extend the requirements to all workplaces and employees across all sectors, including the self-employed.if people are found to be working without a valid green pass.Announcing the decision, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the new measures would improve safety and"The implementation of a pass such as the one we are bringing into force with this decree will,he said.Despite a vocal anti-vaccination minority, Italians have broadly backed the government's vaccination campaign.Nearly, driven by the Delta variant.Italy has recorded more than 4.6 million cases of Covid-19 and over 130,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data.The green pass was initially introduced to make travel within the EU more efficient, and