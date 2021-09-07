© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, FILE



A second Afghan refugee boy has died in Poland, days after eating poisonous mushrooms.But doctors at the Centre for Children's Health Institute in Warsaw confirmed on Friday that the boy was dead.His 5-year-old brother also died of poisoning on Thursday morning, days after the family had recently been evacuated from Kabul.The two children and their older sister were hospitalised last week after consuming the mushrooms near where they were staying.It is understood thatin Podkowa Lesna, near Warsaw. The 17-year-old girl has been released from care in good condition."Unfortunately, we were not able to help the two boys," hospital director Marek Migdal told reporters., Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokesperson for the prosecutors' office in Warsaw, said. The offense carries a maximum prison term of three years, she said.The parents of the children were also at the hospital under psychological care. Prosecutors and police in central Poland are investigating the incident.Jakub Dudziak, a spokesperson for the Foreigners' Office that runs migrant centres in Poland, has denied reports that the children had eaten the mushrooms because they were not sufficiently fed., according to the office."In connection with this unfortunate accident, employees of the centres will raise awareness among Afghan citizens not to consume products of unknown origin," Dudziak said.