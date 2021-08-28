Comment: Rather curious that this is suddenly an issue just following Belarus' pivot to Russia: Bribe money? EU gives countries bordering Belarus 'handout' to deal with 'flood' of refugees fleeing through Eastern European nation
The European Court of Human Rights says both Latvia and Poland must provide care for the migrants
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Wednesday requested that Poland and Latvia provide aid for dozens of Afghan and Iraqi migrants stranded on the EU border with Belarus.
Comment: Migrants must be allowed in and catered to whilst actual EU citizens aren't allowed to go to hospitals, cafes or supermarkets without showing injection IDs.
A group of migrants has been stuck on the borders of the two EU countries for around 14 days, with security forces preventing them from entering and making asylum claims.
According to the court, 41 Iraqi Kurds and 32 Afghans have sought the court's help to enter either Latvia or Poland and ask for protection.
What did the ECHR say?
On Wednesday, the court responded to that claim, ordering the two EU countries to offer "food, water, clothing, adequate medical care and, if possible, temporary shelter," a statement said.
"The measure will apply for a period of three weeks from today until 15 September 2021 inclusive."
The judges cited the European Convention on Human Rights when coming to their conclusion.
The court did iterate, however, that neither Poland nor Latvia was being ordered to let the migrants in.
Dozens of migrants have set up a camp just inside the Belarusian border between lines of Belarusian and Polish military personnel near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny.
Thousands of migrants — mostly from the Middle East — have crossed the border from Belarus into the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months.
The EU claims Belarus has deliberately engineered the influx in retaliation over EU sanctions — an accusation Minsk has vehemently denied.
Poland has called it a "hybrid attack" on the bloc and said the migrants must not be allowed to enter, arguing they are still in Belarus and that Minsk should deal with the issue.
Comment: This manufactured issue is capable of serving numerous agendas: it smears Belarus, it enables the entry of even more migrants into Europe, along with establishing another route in, and it puts additional pressure on Poland that has defied the nefarious LGBT and migrant policies; there are likely other ways this serves the establishment, too.
In their attitude towards Russia, Poland and Latvia have certainly shown their allegiance to the West, however the countries and their citizens are now going to get a real chance to experience what it's like to be a part of the EU behemoth; and one suspects that the little money thrown to the leaders and bureaucrats won't placate the citizens who have to suffer a flood of migrants: