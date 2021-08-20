© Reuters / Janis Laizans



Faced with a sharp rise in the number of desperate people from Africa and the Middle East seeking refuge coming through the forested frontier from Belarus, the EU is now stumping up cash and equipment to try and stem the flow.In a statement issued after the bloc held talks on the crisis on Wednesday, member states' interior ministersAccording to the release, "the ministers expressed solidarity with the three affected states".and encouraging them to cross over in an effort to stoke a political crisis in response to sanctions from Brussels.According to a statement published the same day,Brussels last week praised the suspension of air travel between the Iraqi and Belarusian capitals in the hope "that the situation will stabilize when it comes to the flights between Baghdad and Minsk" and slow the pace of asylum seekers seeking to cross over.Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has similarly accused Belarus' embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as a "political tool" earlier in July and implored Brussels to impose a fifth slew of sanctions.Brussels maintains that the surge of migrants is a retaliation from Lukashenko after the bloc rolled out sanctions against the country over its presidential elections last year, which the EU, and many other international observers, deems to have been "fraudulent". Tens of thousands took to the streets to demand a fresh poll and were met with a violent crackdown from authorities and a wave of arrests aimed at opposition politicians and activists.