In a statement issued after the bloc held talks on the crisis on Wednesday, member states' interior ministers "agreed to deploy additional experts and agency teams as well as the necessary technical equipment" to Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
According to the release, "the ministers expressed solidarity with the three affected states". Slovenia's Interior Minister Aleš Hojs, whose country currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, further reiterated that the bloc stands against Belarus' purported "attempts to instrumentalize human beings for political purposes". In recent weeks, Minsk has been accused of flying in vulnerable refugees from countries like Iraq, Syria and the Congo, before bussing them to the border with the EU and encouraging them to cross over in an effort to stoke a political crisis in response to sanctions from Brussels.
On the same day, Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak revealed that over 900 of its troops had been deployed to respond to an escalating crisis at its border. According to a statement published the same day, 2,100 people attempted to cross the frontier with Belarus this month alone.
Comment: How does that number compare to previous months?
Brussels last week praised the suspension of air travel between the Iraqi and Belarusian capitals in the hope "that the situation will stabilize when it comes to the flights between Baghdad and Minsk" and slow the pace of asylum seekers seeking to cross over.
Comment: Brussels says this, but is there any evidence that these flights were being used by migrants to enter Europe? And that it was a significant issue? Because Brussels didn't seem to be too concerned about the devastating impact the Mediterranean migrant crossings had on Greece and Italy; moreover, the EU actually sought to force Italy to take the migrants in.
Latvia began pushing dozens of migrants back from the border after Riga triggered a state of emergency over its shared 170 kilometer frontier with Minsk. As of August 3, more than 4,000 people have reportedly crossed illegally into the small Baltic country, which has a population of less than 3 million. Lithuania's Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said that Vilnius needs an additional €500 million to strengthen its border with Belarus.
Comment: 500 million? That's an awful lot of money, but it's likely the EU & allies will be willing to negotiate so long as it keeps Lithuania on side. Also note that a state of emergency enables much more than just the activity on the border; we've seen throughout the lockdowns that they can be used to enact a variety of seemingly unrelated agendas.
Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has similarly accused Belarus' embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as a "political tool" earlier in July and implored Brussels to impose a fifth slew of sanctions. Lukashenko has previously remarked that the country could not stop the migrants as Belarus has "neither the money nor the strength" as a result of economic embargoes.
Comment: Touché.
Brussels maintains that the surge of migrants is a retaliation from Lukashenko after the bloc rolled out sanctions against the country over its presidential elections last year, which the EU, and many other international observers, deems to have been "fraudulent". Tens of thousands took to the streets to demand a fresh poll and were met with a violent crackdown from authorities and a wave of arrests aimed at opposition politicians and activists.
Comment: It's likely that this migrant issue, that has already plagued Europe for over half a decade now, is being used by all parties to their own benefit: The EU wants to ensure border countries stay on side in excluding and smearing Belarus so it offers them large sums of money to sweeten the deal; border countries see both opportunity to extract more cash, and they need some incentive to do Brussel's bidding; and Belarus, due to the sanctions, but also due to politics, may have decided to no longer take responsibility for the wave of economic migrants and refugees that, lest we forget, are, primarily, due to the imperialist actions of the West in the Middle East and Africa.
Either way, it's notable that this was preceeded by a variety of other apparent attacks on Belarus following its pivot to Russia, away from the West: