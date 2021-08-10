"to strengthen integration in the economy, you do not need to be part of the same body. Belarusians highly value that, after a number of centuries, they have become a sovereign and independent nation."

"I always see it through Putin's eyes. Does Russia need another headache? He understands it this way - the world has changed."

"There is a very dangerous situation in Belarus on our northern border. Today, the army there is under the command of the Belarusian regime, but we are watching Russia and Belarus constantly work on agreements with each other, which could perhaps include defense."

"There's no need for guessing about when Lukashenko will leave and so on - it will be very soon."

Talk of Belarus, a former Soviet republic, being fully absorbed as part of Russia is premature, the country's embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko has said, arguing that the two can still have a close relationship without it.Speaking as part of an interview broadcast by BelTA, the veteran president argued thatIn response to suggestions that the eastern European nation could once again be run from Moscow, as it was during the Soviet Union, Lukashenko said thatbut that this was nowhere near as advanced as in, for example, the European Union. He added that the direction of travel would likely be towards"We are in favor of this, and we'll work in partnership with all our neighbors and friends," he concluded.In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sounded the alarm over a potential total integration of the two nations, saying that such a move would exert pressure on Kiev. He speculated:Weeks beforehand, though, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty thatAs part of the same interview,His government has faced widespread protests and civil unrest following last summer's presidential elections, which the opposition and many international observers say was rigged in his favor.The embattled leader has repeatedly said he will call fresh elections when a new constitution is in place, but the opposition has decried the process as a delaying tactic.