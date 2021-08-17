© Tang Tengfei/GT

a policy of the US intending to isolate China in order to maintain its hegemony

The article was compiled based on an interview with Wang Yiwei, director of the institute of international affairs at Renmin University of China. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn

Among the US' anti-China tool kit, the "Xinjiang card" has been thrust under the spotlight.from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.In addition to a series of bans or restrictions on Xinjiang cotton, tomatoes and polycrystalline silicon, the US Congress is expected to launch a tougher crackdown against the region by approving "legislation later this year thatunless the importer can prove their items are free of forced labor," the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.If this legislation gets passed, it will create widespread chaos throughout the global supply chain and even drag down the recovery of global economy during post-COVID era.By cracking down on Xinjiang industries,Also,, and has formed close ties with other Chinese provinces. Washington's so-called Xinjiang ban will not only cut ties between American firms and Xinjiang industries,and its dominance across the global value chain.After the previous crackdown over Xinjiang cotton, the trend is clear that the Biden administrationmeanwhile cajoling or threatening firms and its so-called allies to support this agenda.It is beyond doubt that China will take necessary legal weapon to protect its interest. US senators, other politicians and interest groups behind the so-called Xinjiang ban may face reciprocal sanctions.Moreover, it is likely that China will escalate countermeasures against such external unilateral coercive moves to protect its industries, not only striking back with its domestic laws, but also leading a response on the international level to restrain the unruly and irresponsible behavior of the US and keep the US from abusing its hegemonic power to pressure others to serve the US goal of containing China.On the other hand, it will be hard for the US to promote the implementation of a sweeping Xinjiang ban even if the reported legislation gets passed. After decades of globalization, China, the world's largest manufacturing hub, has established a highly integration with global value chain. Interest-orientedThe trade war has also raised some thought among American society that, with customers and firms suffering at the hands of political leaders. The result of playing Xinjiang card or the decoupling strategy won't turn out much different from the ill-designed tariff war.Xinjiang is one of the top suppliers of cotton, solar materials and many other goods in the world. For instance, the region produces about half of the world's supply of polysilicon, a key material for making solar panels. The development of the region and the whole China is based on economic strength, which will not be obstructed by a "forced labor" lie.