Legal precedent will be set tomorrow as Craig Murray will be the first person to be imprisoned on the charge of jigsaw identification in the UK, and indeed in the entire world
. Scotland's second most senior judge, Lady Dorrian, sentenced Murray to 8 months of incarceration following a contempt of court charge for 'jigsaw identification' relating to the trial against Alex Salmond.
In May Lady Dorrian said that in her view Murray had intended to release identities of Salmond's accusers. Mr Murray has always denied any intent to identify and that anybody was actually identified. Murray had not directly identified any of the accusers in the Salmond trial, but Dorrian argued identification may be possible if his reporting of the case was read in connection with other materials in the public domain
.
No one aside from Murray was charged with jigsaw identification in connection with the Salmond case, despite the fact that 81% of respondents in a Panelbase survey who believed that they had learned identities, gave mainstream media as the source of their knowledge
. Lady Dorrian specifically stated that bloggers and mainstream media should be treated differently, as mainstream media are self-regulated
.
Murray is the first person to be imprisoned in the UK for a media contempt for over 50 years, and in Scotland for over 70 years.
Murray's imprisonment comes after an announcement from the UK Supreme Court that it will not hear his appeal
. Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray will surrender himself to police shortly and begin to serve the custodial sentence handed to him. A public protest against Murrays' incarceration is planned. Murray's wife and mother of their 5 month and 12 year old sons Nadira has written an open letter asking for "active and outspoken solidarity from anyone concerned about the loss of freedom of speech and equality before the law".
Murray had recently been called as a witness in a case brought by Spanish state prosecutors against UC Global for allegedly acting on behalf of the CIA in covertly spying on Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy
. Material before the Spanish court includes several hours of covert surveillance video of Murray in private conversation with Assange on the future of Assange and Wikileaks. The Scottish court removed Murray's passport expressly to prevent him traveling to Spain to testify.
Craig Murray commented:
"I go to jail with a clean conscience after a Kafkaesque trial. I genuinely do not know who I am supposed to have identified or which phrases I published are said to have identified them, in combination with what other information in the public domain. This judgement will have a chilling effect on reporting of the defence case at trials, to the detriment of justice, and the different treatment of bloggers and approved media is sinister.
I carefully protect the identities of the accusers in my reports.
I believe this is actually the state's long sought revenge for my whistleblowing on security service collusion with torture and my long term collaboration with Wikileaks and other whistleblowers. Unfortunately important free speech issues are collateral damage."
Murray and the Craig Murray Justice committee have both signalled their intention to continue to resist the penalty handed to him by continuing to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights via all routes required. They are particularly concerned that in her opinion Lady Dorrian implied that bloggers and public commentators like Murray ought to be punished more severely than mainstream journalists for the same offense
.
Ellen Joelle Dalzell, coordinator of the Craig Murray Justice campaign group stated:
"The sentence handed to Craig Murray not only sets legal precedent in terms of a custodial sentence for the charge of jigsaw identification, it represents an attack on free speech in general, and a tangible threat to the free reporting of legal trials in particular.
The judgement is excessively punitive, is likely to have severe implications for Murray's poor health and represents a dangerous precedent for journalists and other writers who seek to fairly report or comment on matters of public law."
Comment:
The 'trial' and conviction of Murray is detailed here
. This is his final blogpost before he enters prison, today, 30 July:
This blog will be going dark for a few months. The Queen kindly paid for my dinners for over twenty years while I was a British diplomat and Ambassador, and now she is going to be paying for my dinners again. That is very kind, I thought she had forgotten me.
The following is a statement from Nadira [Murray's wife]:
29.07.21
A Craig Murray Justice Campaign has been formed which I hope you can support. Find them on twitter @cmurrayjustice . Their website will be up shortly and details will be posted on this site.
Today is the most heartbreaking day. My husband whose health has been found to not be suitable for prison must hand himself in for detention within hours following the UK Supreme Court's decision not to hear his appeal.
We were extremely hopeful that the Supreme Court would hear his case and had no doubt that this particular case should have been heard given how important and relevant it is in the context of Freedom of Speech in the UK. Instead, the Supreme Court declined to hear it.
Yet again my heart is deeply saddened to find that the UK, once a country which placed great importance on Human Rights issues, has failed to listen to my husband's case. Additionally, the Scottish Court outright dismissed Craig's poor health, having been made aware through the mandatory Social Work report and doctor's reports that his wellbeing would be at risk if forced to go to jail.
At first I tried to come to terms of him being jailed in the hope he would be granted dignified conditions in jail but I am saddened and shocked to learn he could be placed among criminals, with no ability to bring books or enable him to write, with no entertainment allowed. He is being treated like a criminal. This is not a just punishment, this is a deliberate attempt to break the spirit of anyone brave enough to make use of free speech.
Given a pen and paper what do you do? You write in your own voice speaking the truth. Having been with Craig for two decades he has always spent his time and energy highlighting injustices and standing up for what is right, carefully, considerately and consistently.
I was brought up during Soviet times, and post independence in my own country, Uzbekistan. I have witnessed and personally experienced myself what the price of freedom of speech truly is. Opponents were 'disappeared' or it was claimed they had 'taken their own life', or been locked away in asylums. I am filled with fear this pattern is now repeating itself in the UK. It is appalling to see Craig is going through the same treatment in the so-called 'human rights' respecting country UK.
This is an attack on Truthtellers. His writings are those of a highly qualified Journalist, Human Rights Activist, former Rector of Dundee University and former British Ambassador. To us, his family, this situation is devastating: I am now left with my 5 months old baby, yet to find a good way to explain Craig's jail sentence to his confused and anxious 12 year old son.
Of any readers concerned with the loss of freedom of speech and equality before the law I ask that you show active and outspoken solidarity with my partner.
Murray's imprisonment could be punishment for his support of Julian Assange, but it may also be motivated by the power struggle in Scotland between the Scottish National Party - which has dithered on independence since the UK security services rigged the referendum in 2014 - and the 'old guard' represented by Alex Salmond, which is trying to rescue genuine nationalist independence from the jaws of mediocrity, Covid-1984 and perpetual corruption.
