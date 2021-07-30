© Public Safety of the Municipality of Nogales



Storms and rain affecting parts of South West USA has also caused severe flooding in border areas of Mexico over the last few days.Authorities in Sonora State reported flooding in the border city of Heroica Nogales (more commonly known as Nogales) from 22 July when police were called on to rescue people from vehicles trapped in floods.Further storms and rain caused severe flooding on 27 July. Raging flood waters raced through streets, carrying along vehicles and damaging buildings. The city government offered condolences to the family a young woman who died in a vehicle trapped in the floods.Parts of Sonora state have endured severe drought conditions for some time.Nogales is situated across the border from its US twin city of Nogales in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. Areas of Arizona have seen rainfall and floods since mid-July this year. The City of Flagstaff declared a state of emergency after torrents of water raced down the slopes surrounding the city, swamping streets from 13 July.A young girl was reported missing and later found dead after flash floods in Pima on 22 July 2021. A teenage girl is still missing after her vehicle was swept away in flash floods near Cottonwood, Yavapai County on 24 July.