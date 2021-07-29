"Vaccination is the key to our freedom. Getting jabs in arms is a key part of our strategy," said state premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Comment: Can't get much more Orwellian than that, and there's stiff competition, with New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern at the top of the leader board.
"I want August to be the month where everyone comes forward to get the jab. That is key to us being able to see what September looks like. I don't think anyone can deny that the vaccination rate is absolutely key to how we live life in NSW."
Comment: Numerous experts can refute the need to suffer an experimental vaccine for the relatively harmless coronavirus; moreover, anyone, regardless of whether they are an expert or not, can refuse to participate in this already provably dangerous medical trial.
The lockdown had been due to end on Saturday but with less than 13% of the state's population fully vaccinated, curbs in some form were expected to remain.
Comment: Meaning that the state will enforce lockdown until they've coerced enough citizens into being vaccinated.
More than half of Australia's population of nearly 26 million has been in lockdown after an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant took hold in the state of New South Wales and spread to three others.
New South Wales reported 172 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, up from 145 a day earlier, with at least 60 in the community while infectious. Two more deaths were also reported: both were unvaccinated women in their 80s, said Berejiklian.
Comment: Average life expectancy in women is about 85 so these deaths, whilst tragic for the families, are not a valid reason to lockdown millions of people, resulting in many, many more lockdown related deaths.
Note also the claim that 'both deaths were unvaccinated', because, on the contrary, a New South Wales medical spokesmen said recently that the majority of hospitalizations were double vaccinated. He later retracted the statement. A British spokesman also admitted that it's teh, and then later retracted his statement:
The centre of the outbreak in Sydney has now shifted towards the city's west. One block of 50 flats was locked down and placed under police guard after six residents across several households tested positive. All residents of the block in Blacktown are being tested, with food and other services being provided for the 14-day quarantine period.
Comment: Since the beginning of this manufactured crisis Australia has shown increasingly disturbing signs that it is edging towards becoming a totalitarian state.
The cases had been linked to a funeral gathering a week ago, attended by about 50 people. It has led to at least 28 infections.
Measures have also been taken at two Sydney hospitals, after two nurses and a student nurse tested positive. Eight patients have since been diagnosed with Covid-19. The nursing staff were partially vaccinated.
On Tuesday, tens of thousands of Covid nasal test swabs were being flown from hotspots in Sydney to be processed in other states, with labs in New South Wales "drowning" from record testing turnouts, according to a health worker involved in private pathology.
Comment: Labs are overwhelmed with tests and some of the new ones opening up to fill the void have been exposed as charlatans.
There are also concerns about a potential rise in cases as a result of the weekend's anti-lockdown protests - fomented by German-based conspiracy group. State health official Jeremy McAnulty saying on Tuesday: "Whenever we get people in crowds who shouting or yelling, no social distancing that is a very dangerous situation for the transmission of Covid."
Comment: No government claimed to be worried about the BLM riots spreading coronavirus. But, as in the UK, it's likely that some MPs will hijack any concern in order to further the agenda to censor free speech and ban protests.
The state did however lift lockdown for three regional areas, starting on Wednesday.
In another blow for Australia's bungled rollout, it was revealed that one of the federal government's key vaccine deals has been hit with major delays, with 51m doses of Novavax originally due to arrive in the second half of this year now not expected until 2022. The doses will now form part of the government's booster strategy.
Comment: The 'vaccinated' is no longer defined as those who are jabbed, or even 'double-jabbed', a modicum of freedom will only be granted to those who give in to repeated vaccinations.
Elsewhere, the states of Victoria and South Australia announced that they would lift their own lockdowns after bringing smaller outbreaks under control.
Comment: Lockdowns may delay infections but there's absolutely no evidence they prevent outbreaks, vaccinated or not.
Victoria said most of the restrictions it imposed on 15 July would be removed from Wednesday after recording just 10 infections of people already in quarantine. "All in all, this is a good day," state Premier Daniel Andrews said in Melbourne. He said that lifting the lockdown "sends a clear message that we have seen off two Delta outbreaks. I don't think there's a jurisdiction in the world that has been able to achieve that."
Victoria's 5 million residents will now be allowed to leave home freely and schools will reopen, though households will not be permitted to have visitors, Andrews said.
Comment: Nonesensical restrictions that reflect a Pavlovian conditioning of the population.
Lockdowns have raised the prospect of Australia recording its second recession in as many years, though treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday talk of this was premature. Frydenberg said last week the country's $2tn (US$1.5tn) economy is expected to shrink in the latest GDP figures, with lockdowns costing about $300m daily.
Swift contact tracing, tough social distancing rules and lockdowns have helped Australia to keep its case numbers low, with just under 33,100 cases and 920 deaths since the pandemic first appeared.
