Nothing has worsened the panic, misery and loss of public confidence more over the past 18 months than freelancing scientists and other politically motivated "experts" baselessly predicting catastrophe.Or suddenly changing their minds.They have loved their 15 lucrative minutes of fame and snapped up every invitation to pontificate before a TV camera.When cases were rising, ex-Sage Professor Neil Ferguson said 100,000 a day was inevitable, maybe double.Other scientists agreed, denouncing Boris Johnson as a clown whose Freedom Day gamble would swamp the NHS.Labour's Keir Starmer chimed in with utter certainty that we were "heading to 100,000 cases a day" and the reckless PM was personally to blame.All involved should be ashamed.A few members of real Sage should too.They should have been told to speak publicly with one voice from the start.No one really knows why cases began plummeting a week ago and are now down by half.No one saw it coming.