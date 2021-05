© Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Every now and then, I'm lucky enough to meet someone who "follows the science." I count on such folks to teach me some science that I do not yet know. Being scientifically literate, I like to start by asking them some basic questions:How are key data terms defined? How are data collected and reported? What theories guided the design of the models that process the raw data? What studies validated the models? How sensitive are the models to variations in inputs? How well do the models perform using historical data? Do the models have a track record at prediction — and if so, how well have they done? What alternative hypotheses were considered? How were the hypotheses tested?Anyone surprised by such questions can't plausibly claim to understand the science, much less to follow it.Employment incentives are important to all scientists. The only difference is that it's easier for outsiders to guess what a corporation wants its scientists to say than it is to understand what drives career advancement in academia or government.With the absence of a bottom line or market feedback, success in academic or government science often flows to those most adept at flattering their more senior colleagues.In other words, corporate scientists are motivated to confirm the excellence of their employers' new products. Academic and government scientists are motivated to confirm the excellence of their employers' old research.What's more, scientists often let their own biases color their work. Over the past 15 months, for example, vast numbers of Americans have trusted Dr. Anthony Fauci to make hugely consequential decisions about their lives, families, communities, and livelihoods.At first blush, that choice seems reasonable. Dr. Fauci has a long record of public service and prestigious appointments. Before trusting him to rewrite America's economic and social structures, however, it might have been a good idea to notice that he favors "rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence, from cities to homes to workplaces" in ways that "prioritize changes in those human behaviors that constitute risks for the emergence of infectious diseases," including "crowding at home, work, and in public places."For Americans who share Fauci's vision and values, such advice was golden. For those of us who see humans as something other than carriers of pathogens, however, the changes he imposed may run counter to our own values and beliefs.He's but one example. There are many others. The United States has fallen into a cult of expertise. Far too many Americans place credentialed experts on a pedestal, confuse their personal and professional biases with objective science, and hide from the open inquiry that's supposed to animate scientific investigation.The cult of expertise is a clear and present danger. Self-serving scientists -- many trapped so deeply in the system they don't even know they're serving themselves -- have convinced gullible Americans that their opinions represent objective science.There are no shortcuts. If you want to follow the science, you must first study, question, and understand the science. Otherwise, you're at the mercy of some scientist's personal incentives, biases, and values. Far from science, that's such a clear act of faith that it animates the biblical warning, "Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help."Bruce Abramson, PhD, JD, is a principal at JBB&A Strategies and B2 Strategic, a director of the American Center for Education and Knowledge, and author of the forthcoming book "The New Civil War: Exposing Elites, Fighting Utopian Leftism, and Restoring America" (RealClear Publishing, 2021).