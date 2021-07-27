O:H header
On this episode of Objective:Health we do another news roundup where we take a look at the latest health-related headlines making the rounds.

This week we look into the summertime resurgence of what are normally winter illnesses, the population of France being overrun with heavy metals, high carbon dioxide levels in kids wearing masks and a truly stunning study that finds meat substitutes are not nutritionally equivalent to real meat (shocking!).

We also talk about the latest lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson for cancer-causing ingredients in their sunscreens.

Join us for another 'In the News' episode of Objective:Health for the O:H perspective on the latest in health propaganda.


Running Time: 00:35:33

Download: MP3 — 32.5 MB