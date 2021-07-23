it's funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie, rather than the person lying

Labour MP Dawn Butler has been ordered to leave the Commons chamber after she refused to withdraw accusations that Boris Johnson is a liar.Ms ButlerUnder parliamentary rules, MPs are not allowed to accuse each other of lying in the House of Commons.The incident took place during the final debate in the House of Commons before MPs leave Westminster for the summer.Ms Butler used her speech to attack the prime ministerThe Brent Central MPThe rules governing behaviour in the Commons state thatActing Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins interrupted Ms Butler and asked her to "reflect on her words and perhaps correct the record".Ms Butler replied:Ms Cummins again urged the MP to take back her comments but Ms Butler said,The Deputy Speaker then ordered Ms Butler to withdraw from the Commons for the rest of the day's sitting.Downing Street has not yet commented on Ms Butler's accusations.Responding to Ms Butler's speech, former Conservative minister Gavin Barwell tweeted: "In general, I'm all for politicians being authentic, but there's enough poison in our politics as it is and we should resist a descent to the name-calling that is common in some other countries."However, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner defended Ms Butler tweeting: "Just to confirm Boris Johnson is a liar regardless of who calls him a liar or where they call him a liar."