Ms Butler said the prime minister had "lied to the House and the country over and over again".
Under parliamentary rules, MPs are not allowed to accuse each other of lying in the House of Commons.
The acting Deputy Speaker asked the MP to withdraw her remarks but Ms Butler refused and was ordered to leave.
The incident took place during the final debate in the House of Commons before MPs leave Westminster for the summer.
Comment: Britain has just lifted most of its lockdown restrictions and the establishment is proclaiming that the world is still suffering a deadly pandemic, and yet, like last year, Parliament think it's an appropriate time for everybody to go on holiday?
Ms Butler used her speech to attack the prime minister for "misleading this House" during the pandemic.
Comment: Indeed, what Bojo told the public and what he was saying behind doors were cotradictory: UK PM dismissed autumn lockdown as deaths were "all over 80", former senior aide Cummings reveals
The Brent Central MP cited past statements on economic growth, nurses' bursaries and investment in the NHS as proof of the prime minister's dishonesty.
The rules governing behaviour in the Commons state that MPs are not allowed to use abusive language or accuse another MP of either being drunk or a liar.
Comment: This goes to show what a farce Parliament is.
Acting Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins interrupted Ms Butler and asked her to "reflect on her words and perhaps correct the record".
Ms Butler replied: "At the end of the day, the prime minister has lied to this House time and time again and it's funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie, rather than the person lying."
Ms Cummins again urged the MP to take back her comments but Ms Butler said, "I have reflected on my words and somebody needs to tell the truth in this House that the prime minister has lied."
The Deputy Speaker then ordered Ms Butler to withdraw from the Commons for the rest of the day's sitting.
Downing Street has not yet commented on Ms Butler's accusations.
Responding to Ms Butler's speech, former Conservative minister Gavin Barwell tweeted: "In general, I'm all for politicians being authentic, but there's enough poison in our politics as it is and we should resist a descent to the name-calling that is common in some other countries."
Comment: What Ms Butler said was a statement backed up by multiple factual examples, that's not 'name-calling'.
However, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner defended Ms Butler tweeting: "Just to confirm Boris Johnson is a liar regardless of who calls him a liar or where they call him a liar."
Comment: The video mentioned has been viewed 27 million times:
