Every week it seems like more and more jaw-dropping news is coming out about Covid shots. On this episode of Objective:Health, we cover the latest news on the mRNA and other shots, including: Dr. Yeadon warning that children are 50 times more likely to die from the vaccines than from Covid; Mercola reporting that to prevent three deaths the Covid jab kills two; rare autoimmune hepatitis coming from the Covishield vaccine and a British report calling for an the end to the Covid vaccination campaign.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about all the Covid vaccine information you're not going to see on the evening news!


Running Time: 00:32:29

Download: MP3 — 29.7 MB