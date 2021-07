Every week it seems like more and more jaw-dropping news is coming out about Covid shots. On this episode of Objective:Health, we cover the latest news on the mRNA and other shots, including: Dr. Yeadon warning that children are 50 times more likely to die from the vaccines than from Covid; Mercola reporting that to prevent three deaths the Covid jab kills two; rare autoimmune hepatitis coming from the Covishield vaccine and a British report calling for an the end to the Covid vaccination campaign.Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about all the Covid vaccine information you're not going to see on the evening news!For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth ♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/ ♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth ♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f ♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:00:32:29— 29.7 MB