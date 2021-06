© Getty Images

Earlier this year Mr Johnson unveiled plans to slash the UK's greenhouse emissions by nearly four-fifths in a decade that would require cutting meat and dairy consumption by a fifth.



Average meat consumption currently stands at 70g a day, according to the NHS, so reducing this by a fifth would equal 56g - approximately the weight of a chicken breast.



This means that someone who has meat for every three meals could only do this twice a week.



Similarly, the average Briton would need to shave a fifth of the average milk consumption down to 16ml a day - roughly three teaspoons.

As the below chart shows, the main change to many Western diets is going to be in the consumption of red meat, cutting back to only 14g a day (and just 30 calories), which equates to about a mouthful of a typical Sirloin steak.

Starchy vegetables, including potatoes and cassava, a staple in African countries, are limited to just 50g a day, while fish, which is such a big part of Japanese and other East Asian diets, is limited to 28g.

Britain's 'Food Czar' Henry Dimbleby has warned that a 'meat tax' may be necessary in the future to save the planet, even though it might cause riots.Great. Just what we all need. A multi-millionaire Old Etonian child of privilege, scion of that quintessentially Establishment BBC dynasty the Dimblebys, lecturing us that our meat needs to be made more expensive because... reasons.Look, I've known Henry Dimbleby for years and he's a perfectly nice, decent, well-meaning chap. We cut our teeth as journalists at the same newspaper diary. Then Henry went on to found the Leon chain of takeaways which do posh fast food - and which he recently sold out for many millions. I don't begrudge him his financial success: I'm sure he worked hard for it and the food at Leon is very good. But I'm at a loss as to how any of this renders him remotely suitable to decide how much you and I should properly be paying for our burgers or our chicken breasts.It's not that Dimbleby is a stupid person: he was a Newcastle scholar at Eton and studied a proper, hard subject — Physics at Oxford. But having spoken to him on various occasions about environmentalism and climate change, I know that he buys into the Establishment narrative. I imagine, for example, that he believes the sinister Malthusian David Attenborough to be a model nature TV presenter who tells us nothing but the truth about global warming and the plight of the polar bears.And I don't mean, obviously, 'evidence' in the form of computer modelled projections by parti-pris activist scientists who've been lavishly paid for their policy-driven evidence-making. I mean hard data that genuinely, incontrovertibly, persuasively justifies the UK government stepping in to drive up the cost of our groceries and compelling us to eat less of something (meat) which is good for us and which we enjoy.The real reason Dimbleby has been chosen to parrot this nonsense is mentioned further down in the Daily Mail article.Klaus 'Anal' Schwab's World Economic Forum (home of the Great Reset) has a splinter group called the EAT-Lancet Commission whose job is to persuade us that the days of eating farmed animals are over and that we must move towards lab-grown 'meat' and insects.Here's a taste:Stories like the one about the Food Czar's forthcoming report on meat taxes are what is known as 'seeding.' They plant in the mind of the MSM reading public that there is something perfectly normal about the government deciding how much meat you eat and deciding how much you pay for it.Let us not be blind to what is going on here, though. This is part of a war on meat being waged in the interests of a globalist elite that cares nothing for our traditions or our freedoms or our simple pleasures. It saddens me greatly to see someone like Henry Dimbleby, who has made his fortune out of gastronomy, lending his name to a grimly authoritarian, anti-meat project which will only make ordinary people's lives more miserable, more constrained, less rich, less free.You'd think with a background as privileged as his Dimbleby might be aware of the concept of noblesse oblige. But apparently all he got from Eton and his Bullingdon Club-dad David, more's the pity, is 'Nanny knows best'. Well, I can assure you she doesn't — especially when she rips off her wig and reveals that underneath she's a bald, sinister control freak called Klaus Schwab.James Delingpole is the host of the Delingpod podcast . You can hear him finding out more on the war on meat in this episode with Professor Frederic Leroy