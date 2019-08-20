© Getty / ullstein bild

This is how you impose an unpopular and ineffective environmentalist policy that will hit the poorest citizens hardest, is bound to create a host of unintended consequences, and is founded on speculative science to begin with.Your target must be insignificant economically, yet high-profile in its symbolic value. Meat works perfectly. Eating it already has an aura of hedonistic licentiousness, and restricting consumption covers several bases - animal cruelty, public health, and most importantly, climate change resulting from intensive livestock farming. You will get years of headlines, just as when you banned plastic bags or forced people to pay deposits on plastic bottles.You try to turn it into a just cause. Activist organizations have been lobbying for this longer than you have been in power, and PETA will have the factory farming pictures. Scientists will supply the studies (take only the ones that support your view). You leverage entirely hypothetical but impressive sounding research such as the 2016 Oxford University one that claimed that going vegetarian would save 8 million lives and $1.5 trillion, or one that alleges that meat "kills" 2.4 million people a year around the world, or the one that says that the US going vegetarian would be the same as taking 60 million cars off the road.Perhaps merely drop the VAT rebate that it enjoys, as was proposed in Germany, which currently taxes meat at 7 percent VAT, but is contemplating moving the levy to 19. You can have more meat - as much as you want - but you will pay more for the luxury, and there is a fairness to it too - the more schnitzel you consume the more dosh you dish out. Does the money go into environmental causes? Probably not - there is currently no way to separate meat VAT from others - but at least people will be nudged into the correct behaviors.The fruits of your labors will be evident within months.Or perhaps they will spend the money on a decent steak but will not be able to afford to repair their car, or take that holiday to the Balearics. Though I guess that could be a result in itself - after all, as a rule, the poorer someone is in the West, the less CO2 they emit. Some might be so deprived, however, that they will eat no meat at all.Oh, sin taxes, they used to be so simple when you were targeting the universally agreed-upon harms, such as smoking, with the aim of their complete eradication. But this is getting more nuanced now.Ethically too, eating it is a source of legitimate pleasure to the sensory organs of millions.You, the politicians, will complain that you are only using the tools at your disposal - that you can't charge a poor person less at the meat counter, that you cannot ban a farmer from exporting his carcasses, or a supermarket from opting for cheaper transatlantic chicken over homegrown beef. But then is your clever solution any better than rationing books and Iron Curtain-style central planning?You will say that at least it is better to be doing something.And indeed you are right - it is the "something" that matters, not the specific results.. For example, even if every resident of the United States, the country with the highest consumption of meat per capita, stopped eating meat tomorrow, that would only slice 2.6 percent off its emissions.Though bearing in mind other environmental policy perversities - like banning nuclear to rely on dirty coal, or incentivizing biofuels and, in the process, rainforest destruction - perhaps "negligible" is the best effect we can all hope for. And you get to enjoy your steak guilt-free.