Society's Child
Apartment building partially collapses near Miami Beach, rescues underway - UPDATES
New York Post
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 17:47 UTC
The ocean-facing portion of the 136-unit Champlain Towers South Condo on Collins Avenue in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, collapsed about 1:30 a.m., leaving a mountain of rubble and trapping residents asleep in their beds inside.
Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said during a news conference that 55 units collapsed, and that 35 residents were rescued from the building. Two people were removed from the rubble.
One person died, 10 people were treated at the scene and two were taken to a hospital, he said.
told CNN that 51 people who were assumed to have been living in the partially collapsed section of the building have not been accounted for.
She said it was unclear if all 51 people were in the building when it collapsed because of "vacations or anything else, so we're still waiting and unfortunately the hope is still there, but it is weaning."
The buildings' residents include both families who live in Surfside year-round and snow birds who winter in the Sunshine State.
"The rest of the search-and-rescue efforts has been done by manpower on the outside, search on the barrier quarters, also with drones and with dogs. It has shifted now or started to shift to recovery," Heyman added.
But those desperate efforts were temporarily put "in pause mode" as a coastal thunderstorm blew through the area, Heyman said.
The weather-related delay further slowed an already cautious search for survivors, with responders wary of further collapse in the devastated building.
Authorities said more fatalities are expected in the collapse, which was captured on stunning surveillance footage. It was not immediately clear how many people lived in the tower.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said local and state officials are hoping for additional rescues but added that "we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that a "massive search and rescue is underway," adding that "we know we are going to do everything we can possibly to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble."
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said: "This is a horrific catastrophe. In the United States, buildings just don't fall down."
Burkett said the part of the building left standing has been cleared. He added that the building was undergoing roof work, but he couldn't say whether that was a contributing factor to the collapse.
"Apparently when the building came down it pancaked, so there's just not a lot of voids that they're finding or seeing from the outside," he told NBC's Today. "It looks like a bomb went off, but we're pretty sure a bomb didn't go off, so it's something else."
The collapse kicked a massive cloud of dust into the Florida air, coating cars up to two blocks from the building.
Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management, told the Miami Herald that rescuers were desperately trying to get a trapped child out of the garage shortly after 8 a.m. after she was found by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dog. The searchers believe the child was with her parents, who are deceased, Rollason said, adding that "it's bad."
In another case, rescuers saved a mother and her child, but the woman's leg had to be amputated to get her out, he said.
"Everyone who is alive is out of the building," Rollason told the paper, adding that more than 70 of the 136 units have been destroyed or damaged.
Jennifer Carr was asleep in a neighboring building when she was jolted awake by a loud boom she initially thought was the rumble of thunder. When her building's fire alarms began to sound, Carr and her family raced out to the street to find utter chaos.
"It was devastation," Carr said. "People were running and screaming."
Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer said dogs have been brought in to sniff for survivors, the Herald reported.
"They aren't turning up very much. No one is celebrating anyone being pulled out," she said.
Earlier, firefighters were seen pulling a boy from the debris and placing him onto a stretcher, NBC Miami reported. A CBS Miami reporter tweeted that the boy was around 10 years old.
A source told CBS Miami that the person killed was a woman.
Several people have gathered at the town's community center, where the Red Cross is helping those awaiting word about missing loved ones.
Levine Cava said "cause unknown" when asked about what led to the collapse, adding that the county's Fire and Rescue Department was taking the lead in rescue operations, the Miami Herald reported.
Salzhauer said the building was beginning its 40-year recertification, the Miami Herald reported. She said the roof was being redone, but that it is unknown if any construction activity contributed to the disaster.
Heyman told the paper that multiple people have been taken to nearby hospitals.
Firefighters used truck-mounted ladders to reach residents trapped on balconies and believe some people may be trapped in the rubble, CBS Miami reported.
The sprawling complex — which was built in 1981 and where units sell for up to $2.8 million — is just one block from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's home, Yahoo News reported.
One witness who was on vacation with his family told Fox News he was next door when he heard what sounded like a tornado or earthquake.
"It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life," he said, adding that he believed much of the building was occupied when it collapsed about 1:20 a.m.
Sgt. Marian Cruz of Miami Dade Fire Rescue said the scene is "still very active."
"What I can tell you is the building is 12 floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed," Cruz said.
Chilling images and footage from the scene show piles of rubble and debris surrounding the area just outside the building.
Santo Mejil, 50, woke up when his wife called from a unit on the ninth floor of the south condo, one of three buildings that comprise the Champlain Towers complex.
"She said she heard a big explosion. It felt like an earthquake," Mejil told the Miami Herald about his wife, an overnight caretaker for an elderly disabled woman. As he described rushing over to the site from their home near Miami International Airport, his wife called.
"They're bringing you down?" he said, tears welling in his eyes. "Thank God!"
One witness shared video of the aftermath on social media, saying he had been staying at a nearby hotel and had to be evacuated after the collapse, NBC Miami reported.
"The building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us, the craziest thing I've ever heard in my life," the man says in the clip. "Look at the building, it's gone."
Another witness described the scene of destruction.
"I just can't put into words, it looks like a bomb hit, it looks like something in one of these Third World countries that just literally collapsed, like a pancake straight down, and there's just an incredible pile of rubble," the person added.
A third person, who lives in a building next door, said he felt the collapse.
"The building shook and then I looked out the window and you couldn't see, I thought it was like a storm or something coming in. When the dust cleared, the back two-thirds of the building was gone, it was down to the ground," he told CBS Miami.
And another witness said he was strolling with his brothers and their dog in the neighborhood when the structure came down.
"Basically we heard a really big rumble and we thought it was a motorcycle, you know, and we turned around and saw a cloud of dust just coming our way. We were like what is going on," he told the outlet.
"We went rushing toward it with shirts over our faces and the security guard came out and we were like, 'What happened?' and she said the building collapsed."
Meanwhile, Adriana Chi waited outside Jackson's Ryder Trauma Center, where she worried about missing relatives, the Herald reported. She said her brother, sister-and-law and 16-year-old niece lived on the ninth floor.
Chi, a nurse practitioner, said she was able to speak to her niece before her emergency surgery at Ryder. She said the teen recalled being awoken by her mother to a shaking building, then had the sensation of the floor collapsing.
"She felt the building shake," Chi told the paper. "Then everything collapsed."
Chi said her sister-in-law, a psychologist, also was brought to Ryder but that she doesn't know the whereabouts of her brother, an attorney.
She said leaks were a chronic problem in the building, where her father has owned the unit for 30 years.
"The last time I was there, I looked at him and I said: 'I am serious,'" she recalled. "'This building is going to collapse.'"
A South Florida-based home insurance inspector told the Herald that she had visited the building in February 2020 to verify impact windows and doors for a client.
She said the building, which was constructed with reinforced concrete, should not have collapsed the way it did.
"As someone who has been in this business for years, it defies logic," she told the paper. "It defies everything that we know."
According to Miami Real Estate Trends, units in the building range in price from $409,000 to $2.8 million.
"The amenities at Champlain Towers South include a heated pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, BBQ area, and valet parking. Most importantly, Champlain Towers South offers direct access to the beach," according to Miami Condo Investments.
Anyone who has unaccounted for relatives is asked by Florida officials to call 305-614-1819.
Comment: More information from local outlet KATU:
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she got a call from President Joe Biden, who offered federal aid. Hotels opened to some of the displaced residents, she said, and deliveries of food, medicine and more were being hastily arranged. Rescue officials tried to determine how many people might be missing and asked residents to check in with them.UPDATE 25/06/2021: The death toll continues to rise, standing now at 4 confirmed dead with 159 missing:
About half of the building's roughly 130 units were affected, the mayor told a news conference. Rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage by mid-morning, and heavy equipment was being brought in to help stabilize the structure to give them more access, Raide Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said officials were "bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."
The collapse, which appeared to affect one leg of the L-shaped tower, tore away walls and left a number of homes in the still-standing part of the building exposed in what looked like a giant dollhouse. Television footage showed bunk beds, tables and chairs inside. Air conditioners hung from some parts of the building, where wires now dangled.
Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area, and cars up to two blocks away were coated with with a light layer of dust from the debris.
As of Friday morning, 159 people remain missing, up from the previous tally which showed 99 individuals unaccounted for. Three additional bodies have been pulled from the rubble, bringing the official death count to four. Eleven injuries have been reported, with four people receiving hospital treatment.President Biden declared the collapse a national emergency:
The 12-story structure experienced catastrophic structural failure on Thursday, affecting around half of the building's roughly 130 apartment units. Emergency workers were able to rescue at least 35 people in the first hours following the collapse.
Rescue operations continued through the night. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the search would continue and there was still hope that more people would be found alive. Workers are using "everything possible" - including sonar technology, cameras, and specially trained dogs - to assist with the search, the mayor said.
There have been isolated fires reported among the rubble, and what remains of the building is considered structurally unsound, making rescue efforts a dangerous endeavor.
A reunification center has been set up near the site, where people have waited for news about their loved ones, as well as the results of DNA tests being used to identify victims.
The order, which went into effect on Thursday, will allow the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other federal agencies to provide assistance to state and local authorities currently sifting through the rubble.
The declaration specifically authorizes FEMA to mobilize recruitment and resources in order to "alleviate the impacts of the emergency." Federal agencies will also help with debris removal, the declaration, which went into effect on Thursday, stated.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a decree earlier declaring a state of emergency for Miami-Dade County, in an effort to speed up federal assistance for the rescue operation.
Reader Comments
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said: "This is a horrific catastrophe. I n the United States, buildings just don't fall down."She used an expression from our youth when a sibling was crying, 'Did baby fall down and go 'boom'?' which would usually get us laughting.
When I showed her that WTC7 demolition (supposedly from trash can fire or WTF ever), around 2004 I'd guess, she said:
That's impossible. Skyscrapers just don't fall down. and go 'boom!"R.C.
BTW: Look at the video I linked above. I wish it had audio but that kinda looks more like a demolition when the TWO parts fall separately. Of course with ubiquitous cell phone cams, there will be more and it will be harder to hide, hopefully.
RC
Proof will be in the pudding and how the politics plays out.
Ok 9/11 was legit. They could've done this years ago and saved all this 'truther' talk.
Its a problem that's only going to get worse judging by the trends. Here's what the 'featured comment' has to say here: [Link]
Florida has no real bedrock, except for the far northern panhandle. The state is really one big limestone reef with sand over it. The major determiner of future sinkholes is going to be the thickness of the sand above that limestone. The thicker the sand, the less likely there will be sinkhole activity. Population density compounds that because groundwater helps hold up the ground, and the more groundwater that gets pumped out the more likely there will be sinkhole activity. Look at the soil densities and the population density at the areas you are looking to move to. There are county by county maps that show either. Generally, the west coast of the state has the highest population density and least amount of soil over the limestone and have the highest incidence of sinkhole activity. Keep in mind that houses here ALL will have some settling and cracking, since every home is built on a slab – no basements, and on sand. But don’t let a real estate agent fool you with that info. Minor settling is different than huge stair stepping cracks. It’s critical all homes have gutters and good drainage to move water away from foundations – many Florida homes don’t. And a word on insurance – it’s expensive just for basic coverage; much more than you paid up North – $2000 a year or more. Figure on DOUBLING that amount to add sinkhole coverage. Your basic insurance coverage will cover your home if the home is declared condemned by the county due to a sinkhole. Additional sinkhole coverage covers repairs due to settling and cracking from sinkhole activity. Keep in mind that an un-repaired sinkhole home is generally worth 25 cents on the dollar – repaired it’s worth 50 cents on the dollar. If you still have a mortgage your bank may force you to repair it. And depending on the repair estimate your insurance company may choose to buy out the home/policy if it’s cheaper than repairing. Don’t count on the counties or realtors to give you the straight story on sinkhole activity – neither makes tax or commission money shying prospective buyers away. I’ve seen Levittown-type developments springing up all over the worst sinkhole counties in Florida for the last 20 years, it’s happening TODAY, and nothing is stopping them.That was 5 years ago...
Coupled with Earth Changes opening up the mantle as well as the human impact of overdevelopment and subsequent underground water-depletion, we could see more of this sort of thing happening across the Florida panhandle in the coming years.
The video of the demolition is only 26 seconds, but for some reason we are not allowed to see the 5 seconds before the "collapse" started (the video is allegedly from nearby security cameras, so it should have captured what was happening immediately before the part we get to see)
Stupidly/sadly, there's no audio track.
R.C.