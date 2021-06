© GettyImages

In a nationally televised interview in January, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rattled off an impressive list of measures his state used to ensure the November election count was accurate.That rosy assessment, however, masked an ugly truth inside his agency's own files:The bombshell report, constructed like a minute-by-minute diary,He also feared the flow of absentee ballots seemed too voluminous.You can read the full report obtained by Just the News from the Secretary of State's office here Jones also raised concerns about theHe wrote thatBut Jones expressed larger concerns about the temporary staffing agency's recruitment of workers.Spokespersons for Happy Faces did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Fulton County said she would speak to elections personnel that worked with Happy Faces, but she had not responded further as of press time.Raffensperger told Just the News he supports the ouster of Fulton County's top election officials but still trusts the outcome of the election showing Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.such as the one a state judge recently approved to be led by attorney Bob Cheeley.At the outset of his monitoring,. Poll pads are used to check voters in at the precinct level.One precinct, Jones wrote in the notes, "had only one of two bags of poll pads arrive despite the fact that the system at the warehouse showed that both had been checked out of the warehouse and were on the way."Jones claims that at one point "someone took the wrong suitcase [of poll pads]," something he indicates is a significant security concern.The chaos of the poll-pad rollout appeared largely resolved by Election Day morning, yetFor instance, the Jones report touches on one of the more persistent unresolved mysteries surrounding Fulton County's ballot processing operation,Just before 11:30 p.m., Jones notes "Jones later arrives at State Farm Arena just before midnight and finds "staff are still scanning on all five scanners."About twenty minutes later, Jones observes:. Observing counting on the second day after the election, Jones wrote of a machine that had "shut down because it was causing more problems than it was solving."And in one caseJones did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Just the News, though shortly after being contacted yesterday he spoke to the Associated Press about his findings, stating that in spite of all the issues he observed he did not witness "any dishonesty, fraud or intentional malfeasance" among election workers.The revelations in Jones's notes come as a Just the News review of state audit data revealed significant data failures and concerns in Fulton County's handling of the 2020 election.