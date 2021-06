© Emil Muench/Archive Photos/Getty Images



More and more religious services have been cracked down on by Canadian government officials. Police choppers have tracked down services that are forced to hide, while the premiers enjoy lavish dinners. This is an abuse of power.Back in April, I wrote about Canada beginning to crack down on religious services . During that time, a pastor of Polish descent had said the country was turning into World War II Germany, branding police who raided his church 'gestapo'. Though plainly the nation has not reached those Hitlerian extremes yet, Canada's actions against religious gatherings continue to be concerning.But as the faithful continue to be denied the right to practice freely, Canadian government officials are meeting up and throwing a posh dinner at the Alberta Sky Palace, breaking the same rules that they are claiming these religious gatherings violate. There were no arrests made, and all that was given to the public was an empty apology. Rules for thee and not for me I suppose.The whole exercise comes across as the Canadian government, nationally and in each of its provinces, flexing their muscles simply because they can. They find an easy target in religious services, and bully them to make an example out of them. With constantly declining Covid-19 cases, on top of a vaccine rollout, there is zero excuse for this. Not to mention the optics of the political elite enjoying posh dinners while believers are getting their places of worship shut down and are being stalked by police helicopters.Community is a giant factor in all Abrahamic faiths, and the Canadian government knows that. They just don't care. They give no reason to believe that they give a damn if you believe in a higher power. The only power that they respect is the government, and you must bend the knee, wear the mask, and stay at home while they sit in their sky palaces and get fat.Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC