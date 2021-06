© TPM



"only teaching children the myths that we've always been a perfect country, always lived up to our ideals, and there's no need to reckon with our past. That's dangerous. Unless our children know all of our history, including the anguished role racism has played in its shaping this country, they can't possibly understand why we are where we are today and what we can do to better live up to our deals. The stories we tell to ourselves matter. And it's about time we start telling the truth."

"The bottom line of it is that the racial atrocities of American history were perpetrated by the Democratic Party and the great lie that critical race theory wants to perpetrate is to take the crimes of the Democratic Party and to blame them on America. America did this. America did that."

"balance presentation of American history, offering both sides, not suppressing one side, and placing blame where it's due. Pin the racist tail where it belongs: not on the Republican elephant, not on the American eagle, but on the Democratic donkey."

Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza revealed the truth behind why Democrats are pushing critical race theory in American classrooms.D'Souza, filmmaker and author of numerous bestselling books, explains on Rumble why critical race theory is the "great lie" and how it "distorts history."Left-wing economist Robert Reich, the former Secretary of Labor under the Clinton administration, uploaded a video lambasting state laws that prohibit critical race theory in public education.quips D'Souza.D'Souza deconstructs Reich's flawed argument that claims that educators are being prevented from teaching "anguishing truths about race."In the video, Reich, the co-founder of Inequality Media , accuses the GOP of attacking "academic freedom," referring to the Republican-controlled states that have passed or are preparing to pass bills "that ban teaching the role race has placed in the history of American politics, policy, and law."He claims that conservatives lob the termthat Republicans "don't want students to know," calling it "indoctrination" or "brain washing."Reich argues that as an educator and public policy professor at the University of California, Berkeley,andReich concludes in the video produced by Inequality Media.D'Souza points out that what Reich wants is an educational system that "leaves out inconvenient facts that his side does not want to be amplified."He then outlines the facts."This is not taught and Robert Reich wants to make sure it stays that way," D'Souza says.Second, the liberal scholar doesn't want to teach thatD'Souza continues.Critical race theory also omits the fact that in America,D'Souza observes that critical race theory advocates don't emphasize the disruptive fact because it "removes the race factor," demonstrating that slavery was human exploitation committed by white and black Americans alike.The historical facts are indisputable yet are not taught to young Americans today, D'Souza states. Critical race theory makes no mention because its proponents "realize how incendiary it would be to mention it."and whenIn the early 20th century, progressivewhich was confined before to certain states in the South and then began to spread nationwide. D'Souza quotes historian Eric Foner who said that the Ku Klux Klan was the "military wing of the Democratic Party."D'Souza questions where the facts he delineated were in the revisionist New York Times 1619 Project or any other critical race theory propaganda:D'Souza stated thatis to