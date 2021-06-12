Early risers captured spectacular footage of the eclipse, which played out around 6 a.m. over much of Canada.
Skywatchers in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the northern parts of Ontario and Quebec saw the eclipse as a black hole with a fiery ring around it in the morning sky.
Others in the eastern half of Canada saw the event as a significant partial solar eclipse, with the moon blocking all but a sliver of the rising sun at dawn.
The eclipse was also visible in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including the eastern United States and parts of Europe, Russia and China.
Several observatories captured incredible photos and videos of the rare event, while many photographers also shared their own footage of the eclipse online.
