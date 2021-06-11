© REUTERS/Baz Ratner



'HAVE TO ACT NOW'

More than 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray are suffering famine conditions, with millions more at risk, according to an analysis by United Nations agencies and aid groups that blamed conflict for the worst catastrophic food crisis in a decade."There is famine now in Tigray," U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday after the release of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, which the IPC noted has not been endorsed by the Ethiopian government."The number of people in famine conditions ... is," Lowcock said.The most extreme warning by the IPC - a scale used by U.N. agencies, regional bodies and aid groups to determine food insecurity - is phase 5, which starts with a catastrophe warning and rises to a declaration of famine in a region.The IPC said more than"This severe crisis results from," the IPC analysis found.The Ethiopian government disputed the IPC analysis, saying food shortages are not severe and aid is being delivered.Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told a news conference on Thursday that the government was providing food aid and help to farmers in Tigray."They (diplomats) are comparing it with the 1984, 1985 famine in Ethiopia," he said. "That is not going to happen.", and humanitarian access to Tigray. It warned that the crisis threatened to destabilize the broader Horn of Africa region."If the conflict further escalates or, for any other reason, humanitarian assistance is hampered, most areas of Tigray will be at risk of famine," according to the IPC, which added that even if aid deliveries are stepped up, the situation is expected to worsen through September.U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said a humanitarian nightmare was unfolding."This is not the kind of disaster that can be reversed," she told a U.S. and EU event on Tigray on Thursday. Referring to a previous famine in Ethiopia that killed more than 1 million people, she said: "We cannot make the same mistake twice. We cannot let Ethiopia starve. We have to act now."World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said that to stop hunger from killing millions of people in Tigray, there needed to be a ceasefire, unimpeded aid access and more money to expand aid operations.According to notes of a meeting of U.N. agencies on Monday, seen by Reuters, t