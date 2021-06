© Getty Images / MediaNews Group

© Reuters / John Morris



A fresh outbreak of a mysterious illness has been making headlines in Canada. A neurological diseasehas affected dozens and killed six people in recent months in the region that gave it its name.are among the symptoms of the mysterious condition , which is reported to haveThis week, the government of the mainly affected New Brunswick province, located on the Atlantic coast, stepped up its efforts to deal with the outbreak, which had, until recently, been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. An expert committee has been set up to expedite the investigation into what is being referred to as the New Brunswick Cluster of Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Cause."The discovery of a potentially new and unknown syndrome is scary," New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard told a news conference on Thursday, adding that locals have been "concerned and confused" about the new disease.While. Health officials have been looking into potential environmental and animal exposure, but uncertainty prevails."At this point in time, we don't know. Everything is on the table. We're going to look at every possibility, and, hopefully, we'll ... develop a good understanding," one of the committee co-chairs, Dr. Edouard Hendriks said. The other, Dr. Natalie Banville, admitted no advice can be given to people as to how - or whether - they can protect themselves from the disease, as the experts haven't determined its derivation."We're researching. We have no environmental causes, we have no genetic causes, we have no medication causes -," Banville said All possibilities are being studied, including contamination through toxins, bacteria, or a virus.To try to figure out the mystery, an extensive questionnaire has been drafted by health officials. Aimed at both patients and their families, it can take up to four hours to complete. A special clinic to diagnose and treat suspected patients has also been opened."It's still a big shock," Luc Leblanc, who has been diagnosed with the unknown syndrome, told Canada's CTV News. "I never got any answers that I was looking for, or how to cope, or how to extend my life," the 41-year-old man said. He is suffering from concentration problems and memory loss, and described his condition as "a ticking bomb." "You don't know how long you have," he said.Another patient's life has also been upturned by the mysterious brain disorder. Gabrielle Cormier, whose neurological symptoms include vision problems, and sudden walking and standing inabilities, was diagnosed at the age of 20. "I can't read, which is a shame because I love to read. I can't move ... I was very active before," she explained to CTV News.People living in the region have been "frustrated" for months, officials admitted this week. There have been complaints of a lack of communication and transparency from health officials, with locals now demanding regular public briefings on the troubling issue.Dr. Alier Marrero. Over the years, more patients have emerged, exhibiting similar symptoms of dementia and strange muscle movements, among other disorders. When the number of people affected began to grow, the doctor concluded he was dealing with something that hadn't been observed before in the medical world and sounded the alarm.Physicians in New Brunswick have been identifying more patients with common unusual symptoms that they couldn't diagnose since early 2020. They first linked these to another rare brain disorder, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), but patients tested negative for it. A separate case definition for the perplexing symptoms was drafted in January this year, however, the mysterious illnessWe don't know what is causing this. We know it's happening and it's probably spreading," Marrero told the Toronto Star daily, warning that "we are exposed to something that we have not been exposed [to] before."