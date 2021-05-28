© REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty



Thousands have fled the Congolese city of Goma after the region's military governor ordered a partial evacuation and scientists warn of a potentially catastrophic limnic eruption, which could smother the area with deadly gas.On Friday morning, Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, was almost deserted, with shops closed and just a handful of people on the streets.Ndima Kongba, the military governor of North Kivu province, ordered the evacuation of the city of 600,000 people on ThursdayHeart-breaking images have been shared online, showing that, with hundreds of thousands trying to escape as quickly as possible, including hundreds of UN personnel and their dependents.The road to Sake, where much of the city has been evacuated to, appeared gridlocked in both directions, with cars, minibuses and people on foot caught up in the chaos.Other videos show people scrambling to board a boat to take them further away from the volcano. Local media says that many people who had turned up at the Etoile du Kivu port were without documents or money for their fare. Those in charge of the port said they were obliged to take the undocumented passengers for humanitarian reasons.Scientists monitoring the volcano have warned of a potentially catastrophic limnic eruption,This type of natural disaster is rare but can be very deadly.On Thursday, Kongba said that