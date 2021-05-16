The lava fountaining episodes at the active vent at Fagradalsfjall continue pretty regularly, as described during the previous days, but with some differences. Now the episodes and the intervals between each one are shorter, with the fountaining phase lasting for 1-3 minutes, and pauses between each episode about 3-4 minutes long. Lava jets are just a bit shorter in height but wider at the same time.The fountains generally reach 250 meters in height in average during the strong sustained phase, but sometimes can reach 350 meters in height during the most energetic episodes.The construction of a wall to prevent lava flowing in Nátthagi has begun yesterday.