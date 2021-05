© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden will reportedly ditch student loan forgiveness from the budget this week, breaking a campaign promise to far-left Democrats."The idea that you go to Penn and you're paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don't agree," Biden said to the New York Times on May 20 about his suspicion over college debt forgiveness."The President continues to call on Congress to cancel $10,000 in debt for student loan borrowers," she said. "That's something Congress could take an action on, and he'd be happy to sign."Republicans are concerned canceling student loan debt may disproportionately benefit wealthy Americans.