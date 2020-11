© Reuters / Andrew Burton; Reuters / Brian Snyder

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a member of the progressive 'Squad' in Congress, has argued that student-loan debt forgiveness is a racial-justice issue, drawing flak even from fellow Democrats."Student debt cancellation is a racial-justice issue," the Massachusetts Democrat declared on Monday on Twitter.Pressley's tweet came amid increasing discussion of student loan debt after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier this month that once Joe Biden becomes president, he would be able to extinguish $50,000 of student borrowings for each debtor through an executive order.Paying reparations to American descendants of slaves "must be first," he said."To me, it's a class issue. Wealthy families, regardless of race, ensure their kids don't have the equivalent of a second mortgage when they graduate," another commenter and Trump critic wrote.Another observer echoed the point: "There is nothing at all equitable about student debt forgiveness for everybody when everybody isn't faced with the same inability to pay in the first place. Not to mention, doing so would only widen the wealth gap.""This is what happens when intersectional and people of color infusion drowns out the specific concerns of black people. We are born black. Not all black people have student debt," a commenter argued.Biden said Monday that he favors eliminating $10,000 in student debt per borrower "immediately," as proposed under legislation in the Democrat-controlled House, but he stopped short of saying whether he would do a larger-scale debt forgiveness through an executive order, as recommended by Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren to avoid being blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate.US student loan debt totals $1.56 trillion, or an average of nearly $33,000 for the 44.7 million Americans who have such borrowings.