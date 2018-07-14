© Seth Wenig, AP

Suspended licenses and lives

A harsh and unnecessary punishment

Roderick Scott Sr., a Texas middle school teacher, had been teaching for several years when his professional license was up for renewal. Although the process is usually routine - the application can be submitted online and requires a simple fee - what happened next nearly left his life in ruins.Scott started paying back his loan instead of his rent and other commitments, a decision that ultimately caused him to be evicted from his apartment and forced to file for bankruptcy.In addition to Scott's story, The Texas Tribune found that over 4,000 professionals in the state of Texas were at risk of losing their professional licenses for falling behind on student loan payments.This situation is also playing out in other states. Tennessee and Kentucky have similar laws and use them aggressively; both have revoked hundreds of licenses in the past few years. Although it's impossible to estimate the true scope of the problem, a New York Times investigation uncovered over 8,000 cases in which licenses were suspended or put at risk by these laws.The problem has only become more pervasive as more occupations have started requiring licenses - and more students have taken out loans to pay for their education. Today, one in four Americans must obtain an occupational license to work in their chosen profession, and four in 10 Americans under 30 have outstanding student loan debt.Because many licenses mandate onerous educational requirements and high fees, occupational licensure often acts as a barrier to entry for lower-income individuals. Those who attempt to overcome these obstacles often have to take out student loans to pay for the education needed to qualify for a license. But doing so is fraught with risk when a state can use missed loan payments as an excuse to take away a license.States like Texas justify their use of this power on the grounds that it can be an effective tool to encourage debtors to catch up on their loan payments. For example, after Louisiana's nursing board declined to renew 87 nurses' licenses on account of loan delinquency, all but three of the nurses quickly repaid their debt and had their licenses restored.But what these topline numbers conceal is how those in default repay their loans.Worse yet, these laws are not even needed. States and collection agencies already have numerous tools available to pursue delinquent borrowers, including garnishing wages and Social Security checks, and placing liens on a borrower's property.Despite the grim effects of these laws, there's reason for hope. A handful of states - including New Jersey, Montana, Oklahoma and Washington - have repealed their versions of these laws in recent years, often with broad bipartisan support. Even better, federal lawmakers are starting to take note of the issue as well.In announcing the new bill, Rubio - who voted in favor of Florida's version of this law when he was a state legislator - said he had a change of heart and now realizes that "difficulty repaying a student loan debt should not threaten a graduate's job." Warren said these laws "make it even harder for people to put food on the table and get out of debt."Lawmakers from both parties should follow the lead of these two senators and commit to eliminating these laws. Student loan payments are stressful enough without putting people's livelihoods at risk.C. Jarrett Dieterle is the director of commercial freedom and a senior fellow at the R Street Institute. Shoshana Weissmann is a policy analyst and digital media specialist at R Street.