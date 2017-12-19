Society's Child
Student loan debt relief has stalled; defrauded borrowers stuck in limbo
Priyani Boghani
Frontline
Wed, 13 Dec 2017 16:07 UTC
Under a federal guideline known as "borrower defense to repayment," the Education Department can forgive federal student loans when a college or university is found to have engaged in predatory behavior.
From the time this statute took effect in 1995 through mid-2015, the Department of Education received just five claims for federal student loan forgiveness. But with the collapse of major for-profit college chains like Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical starting in 2015, thousands of students found themselves unemployable or with incomplete degrees - as well as deeply in debt.
Many of these students would go on to seek debt relief from the Obama administration. From June 2015 to January 2017, the Department of Education received more than 72,000 borrower defense claims. More than 31,000 were ultimately approved by the Obama administration, with roughly half of all approvals coming in the final month of his presidency.
In the first seven months of the Trump administration, the Education Department received an additional 26,000 applications for borrower defense, bringing the government's backlog to roughly 65,000 cases as of July. But the administration has yet to approve any of these claims, according to the inspector general report. It has denied at least two.
The growing backlog has fueled criticism from many student advocates and Democrats in Congress who have called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to begin processing pending claims and provide full relief for claims awaiting final sign-off. According to a report released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) in November, the backlog has grown from 65,000 claims in July to more than 87,000 as of Oct. 24.
"Despite the growing backlog of borrower defense claims, the Department of Education, under Secretary Betsy Devos has demonstrated little interest in helping students get the relief to which they are legally entitled," the lawmakers wrote in their report.
The administration has defended its process, saying the Obama administration failed to "establish an adequate adjudication process for borrower defense claims," according to a statement from Liz Hill, press secretary at the Department of Education. "Secretary DeVos is working to put a process in place that provides a consistent and reliable way to adjudicate pending borrower defense claims, provide fair relief to defrauded students and also protect taxpayers."
In June, DeVos delayed the implementation of Obama-era updates to a regulation that would simplify the process of federal student debt forgiveness for students who have been defrauded. DeVos has said the Obama-era rules are "unfair to students and schools, and puts taxpayers on the hook for significant costs."
Meanwhile, legislation currently being considered in the House would repeal the Obama-era rules around borrower defense and block them from being readopted.
Comment: Even though close to 6 million borrowers are in default the student loan business is a cash cow and debt forgiveness won't be obtained without a serious fight.
katesisco "What was the criteria for exemption?"
Given the way that gov't generally operates, I wouldn't be surprised if children of campaign donors, illegals, and "protected minorities" were fast-tracked for exemption, while the rest were allowed to languish in limbo.
Nevertheless, the whole concept of student loan forgiveness by the gov't is a crock, as is the prohibition of discharging such a loan through bankruptcy. The gov't "forgiving" any private loan is basically just saddling the taxpayers with the debt.
If a loan can be proven to have been fraudulently provided, the lender should be made to eat the loan amount and the recipient should have his debt discharged. If the educational institution committed fraud in one way or another, the institution (AND the owners/investors thereof) should be legally asset-stripped as necessary in order to pay off the lender. If the student cannot meet the terms of the loan repayment, discharge through bankruptcy should be an option. The availability of a discharge through bankruptcy, of course, would force any potential lender to exercise diligence in evaluating whether to provide a loan in the first place, and would result in market-based interest rates. The consequence of that would likely be that loans for a course of study likely to lead to employable skills (e.g., a STEM degree, for example) would be available at moderate rates, and loans for students pursuing degrees in underwater basket-weaving and the like would probably be charged extremely high rates, i.e., interest rates would reflect actual loan risk.
