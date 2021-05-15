Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
The Babylon Bee
Fri, 14 May 2021 17:59 UTC
But now, even hardcore pro-life jacket agencies like the CDC have admitted it is time to take the life jackets off and go about our lives.
"Look, unfortunately, the rainy season is just about over," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "We had hoped it would last forever, but even we must admit, you no longer have to put a life jacket on when going outside." However, the updated rule only applies to people who have taken swimming lessons at an approved swim lesson site. Still, many say this is progress over the strict and sometimes anti-science position taken by the CDC throughout the flood season.
"But we will still remain vigilant, and life jackets may become a seasonal thing worn every October through April to stay safe."
Despite the updated guidelines, many liberals announced they would continue to wear life jackets until the chance of drowning in a sudden freak flash flood hit 0%.
"This is way too soon," said Krissy Mackinaw of Austin, Texas as she watched people walk by without life jackets. "Look at these anti-science neanderthals walking around!" Her state of Texas removed the life jacket mandate several months ago, causing many experts to predict there would be a massive spike in drownings, but none of those predictions of doom came true. "You're all going to die!" she screamed at passersby as she put a snorkel on.
- AZ State Senate questions Maricopa County about deleted election data bases
- Wait, what? UK Guardian says backing Balfour Declaration among our 'worst errors of judgment'
- No garden for American heroes, yes to censorship & monument destruction? Biden revokes more Trump executive orders
- Democrats move to establish commission on Capitol riot as Republicans start pushing back on official narrative
- 350 rare antelopes killed by lightning in Kazakhstan
- Project Veritas surveilled government officials to expose anti-Trump sentiments: report
- Weaponizing fake news? IDF misled Western media about 'Gaza invasion' to bait a deadly trap for Hamas
- Putin: West molding Ukraine into 'anti-Russia' & West turns blind eye as crackdown on opposition makes Donbass peace impossible
- Trump won more blacks, Latinos, and women and a "sizeable" shift to Trump by immigrant populations in 2020 election — but Beijing Biden won?
- Greenwald blasts Intercept over 'hit piece' that claims conservatives' riot video 'smears' Black Lives Matter
- World's leading scientists: WHO has failed to make 'balanced consideration' on possibility COVID leaked from Chinese lab
- 'Vaxxed or masked' Biden tells Americans, but gets rejected as negligent or DICTATOR by both Democrats & Republicans
- The inflation monster has been unleashed
- Toshiba hacked by DarkSide, Kaspersky founder suggests CIA may be behind group's Colonial Pipeline attack
- Lawmakers reach agreement on bipartisan January 6 commission
- IDF announces Israeli ground troops now 'attacking Gaza Strip amid fears of imminent invasion
- Cybersecurity tycoon Kaspersky claims CIA hackers could be behind US Colonial Pipeline attack blamed on Russian group
- Flashback: Another ceasefire in Gaza? No, thank you!
- Ukraine court orders house arrest of opposition leader Medvedchuk, suspected by Kiev of 'treason'
- Pelosi says masks still required in House chamber despite CDC guidance
- Israel posts fake videos to justify Gaza slaughter
- Arrogance: Tel Aviv hit AFTER Gaza buildings bombed - Israel ignored Hamas warnings
- The U.S. has been through a vaccine rollout before - Here's what went wrong
- Duterte tells China Philippines ships aren't backing down in South China Sea - "You can kill me if you want, but I will remain here"
- The Age of Fear
- Richard Grenell: Susan Rice the 'shadow president' and 'no one is paying attention'
- CIA spying scandal in Switzerland shows the best way for intelligence services to read your messages is to own the platform
- 'Go back to England': Prince Harry angers Americans after calling First Amendment 'bonkers'
- Amazon creates tens of thousands of jobs in US & UK thanks to lockdowns
- 'The burglars wore badges' - FBI seized contents of safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills
- US government on track to top last year's record-breaking deficits
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon anyone charged for defying COVID rules
- UK women forced to wear face masks during labour despite guidance against doing so, charity finds
- Al Asqa attack fallout: Pro-Palestinian & pro-Hamas protesters from Jordan march towards West Bank border in support of Palestine
- UK train firm issues grovelling apology to 'non-binary' passenger for conductor's 'ladies and gentlemen' announcement
- Ireland shuts down health IT systems after 'significant ransomware attack'
- Maricopa County elections officials DELETED ENTIRE DATABASE DIRECTORY from voting machines - including "All Election Information" from main database
- The best of the barbs traded at first NYC mayoral debate
- California suspects arrested, released for pig's blood smeared on Derek Chauvin defense witness' former home
- Cancel culture debate rages as 'American Idol' singer nixed over KKK-themed video... from when he was 12
- UK's Cerne Giant dates from 10th century, Anglo-Saxon era, new study claims
- Overview of the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis debate
- Greek historical sources promoted a more Greek-centric narrative
- Ancient Easter Island communities offer insights for successful life in isolation
- The lies and conspiracy theories from neocon 'crazies' that fueled Iraq war are the subject of new history
- Black people are far more powerful than critical race theory preaches
- Remains of 9 Neanderthals discovered by archeologists near Rome
- Greenan Fort - Seat of the Kingdom of Ailech, Ireland
- Masterful new history exposes America's dangerous misunderstanding of Iran, partly due to Israel lobby pressure
- Oldest human burial in Kenya
- Scientists find oldest evidence of ancient human activity deep inside South African cave
- How the Pentagon started taking UFOs seriously
- Cancer rates in medieval Britain were around ten times higher than previously thought, study suggests
- World's first pregnant Egyptian mummy identified in Warsaw
- Biden erased decades of historic crimes in his speech to Congress
- Survey documents over 1000 monumental structures in Arabia dating from 7,000-years-ago
- These key similarities between Lenin's Red terror and America's Woke culture reveal Left's blueprint for complete takeover
- Early signs of man found buried in abandoned Saharan gold mine
- New Book: Social Darwinism and "The Hitler Problem"
- 20,000-seater gladiator arena from Roman era unearthed in Turkey
- China's 1st Mars rover 'Zhurong' lands on the Red Planet
- Covid-19 may insert itself into human genome, strongest evidence to date suggests
- Measuring time accurately increases the entropy in the universe
- Geologists identify rare meteorite impact site in Dakota County
- Scientists decode the 'language' of immune cells
- Chernobyl's molten guts are warming up, and scientists don't know why
- MIT researchers find that 'skeptics' value data literacy and scientific rigour
- Researchers unravel mystery of why and for how long animals, including humans, yawn
- Hum of plasma waves in the 'void' of interstellar space detected by Voyager 1
- Mathematicians find core mechanism to calculate tipping points
- Scientists conclude: Human origins research is a big mess
- Mushrooms on Mars? Scientists believe they've found proof of life on the red planet
- Oral microbiomes of Neanderthals, primates, and humans reconstructed, revealing insights into early human behaviour
- 'Diffuse erasers': New type of aurora described by physicists
- Cassiopeia nova brightens suddenly
- Russian space surveillance station records space activity surge in 2021
- Chinese military scientists discussed weaponizing SARS Coronaviruses in document obtained by US Gov, says Aussie media
- Tracking the origin of Covid — following the clues
- Powerful magnetic fields in space have been seen bending black hole jets
- Most human origins theories are not compatible with known fossils
- 1 dead, scores reportedly injured as tornadoes blast two Chinese cities, hitting houses & factories
- Floods affect 1,000 people across 3 districts of Sri Lanka - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Flash floods strike Parapat, Sumatra, Indonesia
- Several states of Mexico flood after heavy rains
- River ice jam floods Buckland in Alaska to levels not seen in years
- Dead gray whale washes ashore at Francis State Beach - 10th found in San Francisco Bay Area this year
- Worst flooding in 20 years hits northern Romania
- Lightning bolt kills 22 goats in Haryana, India
- Lightning bolt kills herd of 18 elephants in Assam, India
- Earth's magnetic field just struggled with a weak CME: Sign of the times
- Shallow M6.6 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra
- Strong M6.0 earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima prefecture
- Tropical storm Andres forms in Pacific, earliest on record; another busy Atlantic hurricane season expected
- Rising rivers due to snow melt and ice jams flood homes in Khabarovsk Krai, Russia
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Minnesota
- Meteor fireball streaks across the Greater Antilles
- A huge, glowing fireball lights up the sky over Japan
- Meteor fireball spotted on deputy's dashcam in Collier County, Florida
- Flaming meteor fireball seen in Oman's sky
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- Lyrid fireball over the Mediterranean (April 23)
- Dozens report bright meteor fireball in New Hampshire skies
- Meteor fireball blaze caught on police body cam at Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Bolide over Cádiz and Málaga, Spain (April 20th)
- Fireball spotted above Bournemouth, UK
- Meteor fireball blazes over Ohio
- The amazing 'fireballs' over North Wales which have left plenty of people puzzled
- Spectacular meteor fireball flies across Spain
- Loud 'boom', shaking in Charlotte, North Carolina was not an earthquake
- Basingstoke, UK residents baffled by 'loud bang that shook the ground'
- 'What is that in the sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Sweden records 30,000 suspected side effects from Covid vaccines, with AstraZeneca's jab linked to more than half of all reports
- Rare side effects from COVID vaccines may have been seen in 15 year old animal studies
- STUDY: 'Third wave' of sickness and death will be dominated by those who have been fully vaccinated
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Inside the Mind of the Covid True Believer
- CDC warns virus can spread more than 6 feet under certain conditions
- Ivermectin update
- New study claims coronavirus deaths are 57% higher than official count — up to 900,000 in the US
- Spleen-to-liver signals control systemic inflammation, rat study reveals
- COVID vaccines: Necessity, efficacy and safety
- Best of the Web: New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday Cult
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Smokers Get Less Covid | Covid Cases in India | Mental Health Crisis
- Dr. Mercola threatened into removing all articles on his site related COVID-19, Vitamins D, C and Zinc
- Significant jump this week in reported injuries, deaths after COVID vaccine
- US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
- Censored: National Vaccine Information Center
- Five therapeutic properties of medicinal mushrooms
- Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New Jersey's prisons kept quiet by state officials
- Best of the Web: Indian study finds smokers and people in blood group O less vulnerable to Covid-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Best Reasons Not to Get a Covid Shot
- Best of the Web: Is the coronavirus vaccine a ticking time-bomb?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
