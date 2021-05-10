© EPA



Nine people died when a wall collapsed on residential houses following hours of heavy rain in Dire Dawa city, Ethiopia, on 02 May 2021.Deputy Inspector Bantalem Girma, Head of Public Relations Division of the Dire Dawa Administration Police Commission, said the accident took place at Kebele 03, known as Shementeria,Rainfall figures show the city recorded 83mm of rain in 24 hours to 03 May 2021.At least 4 people died in the city in similar circumstances in late April last year.Recent heavy rainfall also caused buildings to collapse in neighbouring Somalia. At least 16 people died in the capital, Mogadishu, after heavy rain from 07 May 2021.