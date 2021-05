© Reuters/Erin Scott



"The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible. At the time of Mr. Trump's posts, there was a clear, immediate risk of harm and his words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized their violent actions."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Facebook's Oversight Board ruled on Wednesday morningafter banning him from the platform in the wake of the January 6 riot at the Capitol.The ruling leaves open the possibility that Facebook will restore Trump's account at some point in the future."If Facebook determines that Mr. Trump's accounts should be restored, Facebook should apply its rules to that decision," the ruling states.The Board upheld Facebook's decision to temporarily ban Trump after the riots, saying two of the president's posts on January 6 violated company guidelines. The Board is made up of 20 people, five of which are selected at random to review cases that reach its purview. Facebook as well as users can refer cases to the board.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on January 7: