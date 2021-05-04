© Ricardo Arduengo/AFP



"It reinforces their victim mentality. Now they can claim that they're the targeted ones, they're the ones that are being silenced. I think that that many of them will continue to engage in the movement in some way."

"a lot of individuals who are threading their way in and out of different social-media platforms associated with the far right without necessarily affiliating with with a particular group."

"Obviously, we do not take the words of this violent Islamophobic organization at face value. However, this is an important step. There is still a lot more work to do. Let's make the flags of hate come down. Together."

"We have taken significant action as a government to end such violence in our communities. We also know there is more to do, and we are committed to doing that work. Intolerance and hate have no place in our society."

Targeting the Canadian chapter of the Proud Boys with anti-terror legislation has led to the group's apparent demise, but a leading expert says it might have little effect on the broader far-right movement.The development could simply harden the resolve of former members, prompt them to join other groups or spawn an increase in individual online activity, said Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.A statement posted to the Proud Boys channel on the app Telegram and attributed to the Canadian chapter of the white nationalist group saidIn a separate statement, the group saidBut it said the "fight for liberty" isn't over.Perry said while Ottawa's listing of the Proud Boys could deter some members, it might stiffen the resolve of others:It is possible that some local chapters of the Proud Boys would continue to operate in Canada, given their independence, Perry said. In addition, the "real diehards" will morph into a different group or take up with an existing one, she predicted. Perry pegsSome extremists in the movement will try to advance causes on their own in cyberspace, she added, notingPerry also flags the next general election as a rallying point "that is likely to bring folks out of the woodwork again" as members of the far right try to amplify their messages.Mustafa Farooq, chief executive of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, cautiously welcomed the Proud Boys' announcement.Race-based, white supremacist violence is a tragic reality in Canada, said Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.