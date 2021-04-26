walls around the oscars
Security fencing was erected around the perimeter of Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles to provide protection for the Hollywood elite in order for them to safely attend the Academy Awards.

Not only is Union Station cordoned off with fencing, the entrances are also blocked with similar security measures.

The Post Millennial earlier reported that Union Station is typically home to a high-population of homeless people and the City of Los Angeles forced them to move in order to make room for the Oscars, allegedly threatening to destroy their belongings if they failed to comply.

Celebrities have been extremely vocal in the past about their distaste for the wall along the US Mexico border, but have yet to condemn the walls they are using tonight for their own protection.

In 2019, Academy Award winning director Barry Jenkins slammed former President Trump for his border wall policies at the annual National Board of Review Awards, Breitbart Newsreported.

"No walls. No borders. F*** him," said Jenkins.

As of Sunday night, no celebrities have spoken out against the walls around Union Station, but many took the stage to give their acceptance speeches that were focused on attacking police officers, the same officers that are protecting them from harm's way as they attend the awards show.