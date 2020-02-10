© Reuters / Mario Anzuoni



"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable and then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in out coffee and our cereal."

'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix used his time on the Oscars stage toand even cancel culture in one of the most wide-ranging, strangest acceptance speeches ever.After winning the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the hit film 'Joker,' Joaquin Phoenix took the stage and ranted about everything from drinking milk to "plundering" the world's resources.The actor, who is an outspoken vegan, shamed people for using milk in their cereal and coffee at one point. After talking up people's "commonality" and "giving voice to the voiceless," the actor said:As if that weren't enough, Phoenix also preached about people being too "disconnected from the natural world" and "plundering" Earth for its natural resources.The call out to inseminated cows wasn't exactly a winner on social media.Not one to be boxed in, Phoenix also called out 'cancel culture' at one point, citing his own past "scoundrel" conduct on sets. After mentioning his own difficult behavior, Phoenix encouraged people not to "cancel each other out for past mistakes."The Academy Awards went political straight away asThe Academy Awards skipped having a host, but that didn't stop comedian Ricky Gervais from getting in a few digs at the "narcissistic" Hollywood ceremony.And just in case that dig didn't land with people, Gervais threw out a couple of other options.