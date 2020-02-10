Comment: Warning: this article will make you cringe, hard!
After winning the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the hit film 'Joker,' Joaquin Phoenix took the stage and ranted about everything from drinking milk to "plundering" the world's resources.
The actor, who is an outspoken vegan, shamed people for using milk in their cereal and coffee at one point. After talking up people's "commonality" and "giving voice to the voiceless," the actor said:
"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable and then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in out coffee and our cereal."
As if that weren't enough, Phoenix also preached about people being too "disconnected from the natural world" and "plundering" Earth for its natural resources.
The call out to inseminated cows wasn't exactly a winner on social media.
Not one to be boxed in, Phoenix also called out 'cancel culture' at one point, citing his own past "scoundrel" conduct on sets. After mentioning his own difficult behavior, Phoenix encouraged people not to "cancel each other out for past mistakes."
The Academy Awards went political straight away as the night's first winner, Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt, 'joked' his 45-second acceptance speech was '45 seconds longer' than the Senate gave John Bolton in impeachment trial.
The Academy Awards skipped having a host, but that didn't stop comedian Ricky Gervais from getting in a few digs at the "narcissistic" Hollywood ceremony.
And just in case that dig didn't land with people, Gervais threw out a couple of other options.
Comment: People wonder how some actors manage to pull off 'acting' roles as Phoenix did in 'The Joker', a movie about a criminally-minded Lefty looney who goes on a bloody rampage to incite chaos and revolution because 'society hurt me', and then consider, seriously, that Phoenix and the movie's creators may have consciously done such in order to 'caricaturize the Left and make a statement about current events'!
What if it's simpler than that; what if they're so well suited to their roles because they are just giving vivid expression to what's already inside them? Consider Kevin Spacey and the ease with which he plays devious, scheming characters...
Granted, there's difference between Phoenix's violently unhinged movie character and his real-life soft-spoken pleas to 'save the planet by not eating meat and asking for forgiveness from cows', but as he said himself during his rambling speech, no matter the lefty cause one espouses, they're all connected by one thing: "the fight for justice."
His movie character is mirroring his own real life descent into madness. And just as the character he played, Arthur Fleck/The Joker, sought to attract others to his 'cause' and join him in madness, so too is the actor in real life.
As for Brad Pitt, he's a complete airhead who appears to have merely read out a line his PR team suggested would go over well with woke Hollywood.