The Oscars is upon us, where people full of plastic will be rewarded for being good at pretending. The only real tension comes from waiting to find out which fake scandal will be cooked up at the ceremony this year.In some ways, I was impressed how ahead of his time Hart was. There can't have been many people who had spotted Twitter's potential for bigotry all the way back in 2010!Personally, I'm waiting for a remake of 'Back to the Future' where, after being sacked over an inappropriate photograph taken decades earlier, Marty McFly takes his DeLorean back in time to burn all the copies of his high-school yearbook and assassinate the inventors of Twitter. Now THAT would be a film deserving of an Oscar.Instead we'll be treated to a string of actors presenting individual awards in a way they do best, reading the words from a script. That's the official script, not the unwritten one which everyone is expected to know off by heart so as not to offend.For example, probably having realized the Oscars was on course to be even more mind-numbingly inane than normal, they concluded that they could speed the whole thing along by not showing the awards for cinematography, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, and live-action short in the live broadcast. It was the right decision, because only about a dozen people care about them, the artists who win usually wear awful outfits and they're not trained to deliver speeches.However, the producers of the ceremony forgot that you can't just leave people out! Making entertaining TV pales in comparison to the importance of being on message.The Oscars ceremony is now a bizarre bellwether of whatever social justice debates are happening. The media pounces on anything off-message and runs with it, the winners treat the thing like a political rally, and Bruce Willis has still never won a golden statuette.