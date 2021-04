© Facebook



A presentation by a council worker at a public school near Melbourne left students flabbergasted and parents incensed, after white boys who held Christian beliefs were reportedly told they were "oppressors" by default.The incident allegedly took place at Parkdale Secondary College in a beachside suburb of Melbourne, Australia, last week, but was first reported by the Sunday Herald on Sunday.Parents of the children also failed to appreciate the teaching method and the agenda to which it was attached, with one parent telling the paper that he believes the school "is not the place to indoctrinate kids with divisive ideas" that prioritize a skin color over character.A Califorina elementary school was rocked by a scandal in January after it was reported that young children were instructed to create "identity maps" and were told that they live in a "white, middle-class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian, English speaker" dominant culture where "those with privilege have power over others."More recently, a Virginia school came under fire after a teacher was filmed berating a student for refusing to acknowledge racial differences.