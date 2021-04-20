© AFP via Getty Images



Critics accused the commission of attempting to glorify the slave trade

© Getty Images



Downing Street said the response by human rights experts 'misrepresents' the findings of a widely-panned Government-backed review into racism in the UKDowning Street has hit back at a UN group of human rights experts who claimed a controversial report into racism in the UK attempted to "normalise white supremacy".The UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said the recent report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (Cred) could "license further racism, the promotion of negative racial stereotypes, and racial discrimination".No10 rejected the criticism and said the UN group "misrepresents" the findings of the commission.and several experts listed in the report distanced themselves from it.Baroness Lawrence, whose son Stephen was murdered in a racist attack in 1993, said the report had "given the green light to racists".Boris Johnson's most senior black adviser Samuel Kasumu confirmed his resignation amid the growing row - but Downing Street insisted his departure was not linked to the report.In a statement released by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner on Monday, expertsThey continued:The group urged the UK Government to distance itself from the report or risk fueling further discrimination."We urge the government to ensure the accurate reflection of historical facts as they relate to past tragedies and atrocities, in particular slavery, the trade in enslaved Africans and colonialism," the experts said."The distortion and falsification of these historic facts may license further racism, the promotion of negative racial stereotypes, and racial discrimination.ButThe Prime Minister's official spokesperson: "Our view is that this report misrepresents the findings."We remain proud of the UK's long history as a human rights champion and we encourage everyone to read the original report in full."Pressed on the group's claim that the report attempts to "normalize white supremacy", the spokesman said: "No, absolutely not."This report in no way condones racist behavior and in fact it highlights that racism and inequality are still problems for our country."Chairman Tony Sewell saidMr Johnson has admitted that more needs to be done to tackle racism but said the review was a "very interesting piece of work"."I don't say the Government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but it has some original and stimulating work in it that I think people need to read and to consider," Mr Johnson said.