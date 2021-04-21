© REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Crowds of New York activists took to the streets to celebrate ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's murder conviction, but many marchers insisted the verdict didn't go far enough, demanding the outright abolition of law enforcement.Protesters gathered outside the Barclays Center area in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, hours after Chauvin was found guilty on three counts linked to the death of suspect George Floyd in custody last May, who perished after spending more than nine minutes on the ground pinned under the former officer's knee.According to Brooklyn-based photojournalist Issa Khari, the protesters broke off into two groups, one of which remained at the arena to demonstrate, while the other marched down Flatbush Avenue, over the Manhattan Bridge and beyond into New York.Headed up by a banner reading "Abolish the NYPD" featuring bloody handprints, the marchers were heard chanting anti-police slogans as they made their way into the Manhattan borough.Another protester was seen studiously photographing police officers monitoring the march, who largely allowed the rally to progress without interference. There were no reports of arrests.Back in Brooklyn, demonstrators at the Barclays Center dispersed around 10pm local time, Khari reported, holding one last group chant citing a famous quote from Black Power militant Assata Shakur, who wrote in her 1987 autobiography: "It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains." A member of the Black Liberation Army, Shakur escaped to Cuba from a New Jersey prison in 1979 after she was convicted for the murder of a police officer during a 1973 shootout. She remains a fugitive.